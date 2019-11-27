Global Mid-Market Retail POS Software Market Report 2019: Mid-Market POS Penetration & Vendor Market Share by Segment

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mid-Market Retail POS Software Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Who are the real leaders? What are the real software rankings? Who is leading in the Retail software market? Which vendors are leading in sales, innovation, market reach and can implement a complete Unified Commerce approach?



The POS Market is exploding worldwide for three main reasons: the sunset of Windows 7 support, the expansion of retail in emerging economies, and retailers are re-architecting their systems for Unified Commerce (the systems that enable the procurement, sale, and delivery of merchandise independent of channel) and Cloud computing (along with its cost efficiencies).



While most views of the market tend to focus on those largest accounts or the smallest accounts, the mid-market currently comprises a significant population of the installed units on a worldwide basis. Combine this with the fact that emerging retailers are both the greatest area of growth and also represents the largest population of retailers that are not using any technology, it is easy to understand the importance of this underserved area of research. This research specifically addresses this area - fast-growing retailers that are between the startups and the giants.



The goal of this report, as well as the entire Retail Executive Advisory Program (REAP), is to provide the retail community with the most detailed and complete picture imaginable of the retail technology landscape. We do this to assist retailers in vendor selection and to help the industry understand the trends, drivers, and barriers that are fundamentally transforming our industry.



Retailers are encouraged to use these charts in discussions with their vendor partners. It is our intent that they provide unique insights into vendor strategy and provide thought-provoking questions as we all move though and prosper in the Era of Intentional Innovation.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Overview

Introduction, Key Definitions

WorldWide Mid-Market POS Software

Mid-Market POS Penetration



Vendor Market Share by Segment

Trends, Drivers and Barriers

Vendor Positioning Maps (by region and segment)

Vendor Profiles

Methodology

Companies Mentioned



Auto-Star

Cegid Group

CitiXsys

Diebold Nixdorf

ECR Software

Epicor

Epos Now

Fujitsu

Gilbarco

Global Payments

Granbury Solutions

Infor

iQmetrix

Jonas SW

KWI

LivePOS

LS Retail

McKesson RX

Mi9

Microsoft

NCR

NEC

Oracle

Panasonic

ParTech

PDX Inc.

Petrosoft

Posera

Retail Pro

Revention

SIR Solutions

Squirrel Systems

Toast

Tokheim

Toshiba GCS

Verifone

Vista Entertainment

Windward Software

Zonal

