Middle office services involve different stakeholders such as brokers, custodians, and other third-parties. To automate the workflow process, clients outsource their middle office functions. Private equity and hedge fund firms are finding it difficult to diversify the asset risks to meet the regulatory compliances due to high investment involved. This, in turn, increases the need for middle office outsourcing services.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global middle office outsourcing market to grow at a CAGR of 9.19% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global middle office outsourcing market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Middle Office Outsourcing Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Accenture

• BNY Mellon

• Citigroup

• Genpact

• JPMorgan Chase



Market driver

• Need to improve business efficiency

Market challenge

• Lack of quality standards in SLAs

Market trend

• Advent of big data and analytics services

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



