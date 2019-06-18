Global Migraine Disease Epidemiology 2019-2038: Revalent Population is Likely to Remain Stable
Jun 18, 2019, 12:30 ET
The "Migraine Disease Coverage Forecast and Market Analysis" report
Migraine is a common, disabling, and recurring neurological disorder characterized by severe headache co-occurring with nausea, vomiting, and other symptoms, the duration of which can range from hours to days. Prevalence of migraine is higher in urban areas and in women. Causes of migraine are incompletely understood, but genetics and lifestyle are both involved in migraine and progression of migraine severity. Common co-morbidities for migraine include psychiatric conditions such as anxiety and depression.
Market Snapshot
The prevalent population of this common condition is likely to remain stable over the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
EPIDEMIOLOGY: MIGRAINE
Overview
Disease Background
Methodology
Forecast
Bibliography
Appendix: Additional Sources
LIST OF FIGURES
Figure 1: Trends in total prevalent cases of migraine (including definite and probable migraine) in the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2018-38
LIST OF TABLES
Table 1: Sources used for the epidemiological analysis of migraine in the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country
Table 2: Total prevalent cases of migraine (including definite and probable migraine) in the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2018-38
