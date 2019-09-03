Global Migraine Drugs Market Report 2019: Analysis (2009-2018) & Outlook (2019-2025)

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Migraine Drugs Market (By Drugs - Triptan, CGRP, Acetylcholine Inhibitors/ Neurotoxins & Others; Nations-The US, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Japan) - Outlook 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global migraine therapeutics market is estimated to be valued at US$ 7 billion in the year 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.2% in the period 2019 to 2025.



Growth of the market is driven by factors such as increasing incidences of migraine, rising female population, patent expiration, and stressed lifestyle.



Migraine is a complex debilitating neurological disorder which is often characterized by recurrent severe headaches in one side of the head. It is generally preceded by sensory warning signs and other symptoms such as sensitivity to light and noise, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, etc.



Migraine therapeutics market is expected to witness the advent of first-in-class novel migraine drugs especially meant for patients unresponsive to triptans or ones at risk of cardiovascular disorders. Allergan's ubrogepant and Eli Lilly's Lasmiditan are one of the leading migraine drugs based on a novel mechanism of action.



Parameter Description

The base year 2009

Forecast period 2019 - 2025

Market sizing Revenue in US$ Billions & CAGR for the period 2019 to 2025

Country coverage G7 Nations - The US, The UK, Germany , France , Italy , Spain & Japan

, , , & Vendor scope Eli Lilly & Company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Alder Biopharmaceuticals, Amgen Inc., AbbVie Inc. & Pfizer Inc.

Report coverage Revenue forecast, market share analysis, company analysis, competitive landscape, market growth drivers, market restraints, market trends and company profiles

Key questions answered in the report

Historical market size of migraine therapeutics from 2009 to 2018 in US$ Billions.

Projected market growth in the forecasted period 2019 to 2025 with estimated revenue for each year in US$ Billions.

Revenue forecasts of major migraine therapeutics in the period 2016 to 2025 in US$ Billions.

Regional and country of migraine therapeutics in the period 2017 to 2025 in US$ Billions.

Market drivers, restraints and industry trends that have an impact on revenue.

Profiling of major companies with detailed analysis of major migraine therapeutics approved for marketing as well as in the pipeline.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology



3. Migraine

3.1 Overview

3.1.1 Types of Migraine

3.1.2 Stages of Migraine

3.1.3 Symptoms of Migraine

3.1.4 Diagnosis

3.2 Treatment

3.2.1 Abortive Medications

3.2.2 Preventive Medications

3.2.3 Alternative Medicine



4. Market Analysis

4.1.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

4.2 Market Share Analysis

4.2.1 Market Share by Treatment Drugs

4.2.2 Market Share by Drug Type

4.2.3 Market Share by Nations



5. Market Segmentation by Drug Class

5.1 Triptan

5.1.1 Overview

5.1.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.2 CGRP

5.3 Acetylcholine Inhibitors/ Neurotoxins

5.4 Others



6. Migraine Market Regional Analysis



7. Market Dynamics

7.1 Industry Trends & Development

7.1.1 Anti-CGRP Drugs Pipeline

7.1.2 Launch of Cheaper Migraine Drugs

7.1.3 Emphasis on Preventative Migraine Treatment

7.1.4 Advent of Novel Migraine Drugs

7.1.5 Neuromodulation Devices for Migraine Treatment

7.2 Growth Drivers

7.2.1 Prevalence of Migraine

7.2.2 Rising Female Population

7.2.3 Patent Expirations

7.2.4 Stressed Lifestyle

7.3 Challenges

7.3.1 Poor Efficacy of Drugs

7.3.2 Regulatory Hurdle

7.3.3 Low Diagnosis Rate

7.3.4 Preference for Alternative Therapies



8. Competitive Landscape



9. Company Profile

9.1 Eli Lilly & Company

9.2 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

9.3 Alder Biopharmaceuticals

9.4 Amgen Inc.

9.5 AbbVie Inc.

9.6 Pfizer Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2jgoaf





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

