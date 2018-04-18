Global Migraine Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis 2017-2026

The "Global Migraine Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis - 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research provides insights into Migraine epidemiology, Migraine diagnosed patients, and Migraine treatment rate for US, Japan, and EU5 countries. The research measures key indicators including prevalence of Migraine derived from epidemiological analysis, patients diagnosed with Migraine, and patients treated with a drug therapy.

The research study helps executives estimate Migraine market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.

The research provides estimates and forecasts of Migraine prevalence, Migraine diagnosis rate, and Migraine treatment rate for the period 2017 - 2026. The information is presented by leading geographies including the US, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, UK, and Japan.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Migraine: Disease Definition

2. Global Migraine Patient Flow

3. Migraine Patient Flow in the US

4. Migraine Patient Flow in Europe

5. Migraine Patient Flow in Germany

6. Migraine Patient Flow in France

7. Migraine Patient Flow in Spain

8. Migraine Patient Flow in Italy

9. Migraine Patient Flow in UK

10. Migraine Patient Flow in Japan

11. Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jrrpnn/global_migraine?w=5


http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-migraine-epidemiology-and-patient-flow-analysis-2017-2026-300632102.html

