Global Military Cybersecurity Market Analysis & Trends Report 2017-2027 - Increase in the Usage of Artificial Intelligence

DUBLIN, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Military Cybersecurity Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Military Cyber security Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027. Some of the prominent trends market is going to witness include Handling data breaches gracefully, increase in the usage of artificial intelligence and growth in emerging military and security technologies.
Report Highlights:
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Application Analysis
1.5 Strategic Benchmarking
1.6 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Handling data breaches gracefully
3.1.2 Increase in the usage of Artificial Intelligence
3.1.3 Growth in Emerging military and security technologies
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Military Cybersecurity Market, By Type
4.1 Network Security
4.2 Data Security
4.3 Identity & Access
4.4 Cloud Security
5 Military Cybersecurity Market, By Geography
6 Key Player Activities
6.1 Acquisitions & Mergers
6.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
6.3 Product Launch & Expansions
6.4 Other Activities
7 Leading Companies
- Thales
- Salient CRGT
- Raytheon
- Panda Security
- Northrop Grumman
- ManTech International Corporation
- Lockheed Martin
- KeyW Holding Corporation
- General Dynamics
- Digital Management Inc.
- Checkpoint Software Technologies
- Camber Corporation
- Booz Allen Hamilton, CACI International Inc., NetCentrics
- BAE Systems
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4dkxts/global_military?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-military-cybersecurity-market-analysis--trends-report-2017-2027---increase-in-the-usage-of-artificial-intelligence-300667722.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article