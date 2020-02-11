Global Military Robots & Autonomous Systems Industry 2020-2028: In-Depth Analysis of Technologies, Applications, Operations, Platforms, and End-users

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Military Robots and Autonomous Systems - Market and Technology Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As new add-ons are developed, military robots will be able to take on a wider set of battlefield roles. As of now, the United States military remains the largest user of these robots, however, countries like China and Russia are investing billions in robotics research and development that will allow them to narrow the gap with the US.



This report provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

Overview: Snapshot of the various military robots and autonomous system tech in the defense market during 2020-2028, including highlights of the demand drivers, trends and challenges. It also provides a snapshot of the spending with respect to regions as well as segments. It also sheds light on the emergence of new technologies

Market Dynamics: Insights into the technological developments in this market and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of governments around the world. It also analyzes changing industry structure trends and the challenges faced by the industry participants.

Segment Analysis: Insights into the various Systems market from a segmental perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each segment.

Regional Review: Insights into modernization patterns and budgetary allocation for top countries within a region.

Regional Analysis: Insights into the Systems market from a regional perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each region.

Trend Analysis: Key military robots and autonomous system markets: Analysis of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the various Systems segments expected to be in demand in each region.

Key Program Analysis: Details of the top programs in each segment expected to be executed during the forecast period.

Competitive landscape Analysis: Analysis of the competitive landscape of this industry. It provides an overview of key companies, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives and a brief financial analysis.

This report examines, analyzes, and predicts the evolution of airborne military robot systems, technologies, markets, and outlays (expenditures) over the next 8 years, 2020-2028, in the military robots and autonomous system industry. It also examines military robot markets geographically, focusing on the top 95% of global markets, in the United States, Europe, and Asia.



Throughout the report, we show how military robots and autonomous systems are used today to add real value. To provide the most thorough and realistic forecast, this report provides a twin-scenario analysis, including steady state, the emergence of a new military robot and autonomous system technology.



In this report, we have classified military robots and autonomous system industry under 5 major groups. We will research these 5 major groups and also provide forecast figures from 2020-2028. These are:



1. Technologies - We have divided technologies under two heads. Software and Hardware:

Software Technologies:

Computer Vision



Natural Language Processing



Edge Computing



Complex Event Process



Transfer Learning AI



Hardware Acceleration for AI



Reinforcement Learning



Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs)



Mixed Reality



Emotion research - affective computing

Hardware Technologies:

Power Source



Actuation



Sensing



Manipulation



Locomotion



Environmental Interaction & Navigation



Human-Robot Interaction



Control

2. Applications: The 8 key areas where military robots & autonomous systems will make a big impact:

Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR)

Search and Rescue

Combat

Transportation

Explosive Ordnance Disposal

Mine Clearance

Firefighting

Others

3. Operations: In this category military robots and autonomous systems have been divided into 2 categories:

Fully Autonomous

Semi-Autonomous

4. Platforms: We focus on the 3 major types of platforms

Land-Based Platforms

Air Based Platforms

Sea-Based Platforms

5. End Users: There are 3 major users of military robots and autonomous systems

Army

Air Force

Navy

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Current and Future Technologies Overview of the Global Military Robots & Autonomous Systems

4. Current and Future Market Overview of the Global Military Robots & Autonomous Systems

5. Market Analysis

6. Global Military Robots & Autonomous Systems by Regions to 2028

7. Global Military Robots & Autonomous Systems Market by Technology to 2028

8. Global Military Robots & Autonomous Systems Market by Applications to 2028

9. Global Military Robots & Autonomous Systems Market by Operations to 2028

10. Global Military Robots & Autonomous System Market by Platforms to 2028

11. Global Military Robots & Autonomous Systems Market by End Users to 2028

12. Events-based Forecast for the Global Military Robots & Autonomous Systems Market to 2028

13. Leading Companies in the Global Military Robots & Autonomous Systems Market

14. Conclusions and Recommendations



