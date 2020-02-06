Global Military Vetronics Market Report 2020: Revenues, Trends, Supply Chain, Leading Players, and Future Strategies to 2028

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Military Vetronics Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forcast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Military Vetronics Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include development of advanced vetronics for next-generation military vehicles, increasing breaching incidences at borders and interoperability in vetronics to reduce swap-c.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts for 2023 and 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Development of Advanced Vetronics for Next-Generation Military Vehicles

3.1.2 Increasing Breaching Incidences at Borders

3.1.3 Interoperability in Vetronics to Reduce SWaP-C

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Military Vetronics Market, By Platform

4.1 Troop Carriers & Other Military Engineering Vehicles

4.2 Amphibious Vehicles & Others

4.3 Tanks & Other Armored Vehicles

4.4 Unmanned Ground Vehicles

4.5 Light Protected Vehicles

4.6 Armored Personnel Carriers

4.7 Infantry Fighting Vehicles

4.8 Special Purpose Vehicles

4.9 Main Battle Tank



5 Military Vetronics Market, By Fit

5.1 Retrofit

5.2 Line-Fit



6 Military Vetronics Market, By System

6.1 Weapon System

6.2 Communication & Navigation System

6.3 Power System

6.4 Display System

6.4.1 Observation

6.4.2 Other Display Systems

6.5 C3 Systems

6.6 C4 System

6.7 Control and Data Distribution System

6.7.1 Data Recorder

6.7.2 Turret Control

6.7.3 Data Storage

6.7.4 Other Control and Data Distribution Systems

6.8 Vehicle Management Systems

6.8.1 Vehicle Health Management

6.8.2 Smoke & Fire Protection

6.8.3 Surveillance

6.8.4 Other Vehicle Management Systems

6.9 Other Systems



7 Military Vetronics Market, By Application

7.1 Homeland Security

7.2 Defence

7.3 Commercial

7.4 Military



8 Military Vetronics Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.4 Middle East

8.5 Latin America

8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies

10.1 Curtiss-Wright Corporation

10.2 General Dynamics Corporation

10.3 Thales Group

10.4 SAAB Group

10.5 BAE Systems

10.6 Ultra Electronics Holdings plc

10.7 Leonardo S.p.A.

10.8 Lockheed Martin Corporation

10.9 TE Connectivity

10.10 General Electric Company

10.11 Harris Corporation

10.12 Elbit Systems

10.13 Moog

10.14 The Raytheon Company

10.15 Oshkosh Corporation

10.16 Kongsberg Gruppen



