Global Milk Packaging Market to 2026: Increasing Number of New Market Entrants Coupled with Rapid Growth of the Global Paperboard Packaging Industry

The global milk packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period from 2018 to 2026

One of the key factors driving the global milk packaging market is the rising demand for packaged milk owing to modernization in lifestyles. The high demand for milk and milk products especially bottled and flavored milk will fuel the overall growth of the market. Over the past few years, the milk packaging industry has witnessed a significant increase in demand for cartons and rigid packaging especially for packaging flavored milk.

Also, increasing usage of packaged milk especially from small households since consumers desire for single serve milk packs is another major aspect driving the market growth. Furthermore, rising number of health conscious consumers is driving the overall demand for milk owing to several health benefits associated with milk as well as introduction of packaged milk with added nutrients are some other major aspects propelling the overall growth.

Also, owing to the speedy growth of the global population coupled with increasing purchasing capacities especially in developing economies such as India, South Korea, China and other ASEAN markets has augmented the demand for efficient milk packaging solutions.

The global milk packaging market is witnessing a steady growth owing to increasing number of new market entrants coupled with rapid growth of the global paperboard packaging industry.

Key Trends

Increasing consumers awareness regarding the nutritional benefits of milk

Increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.1.1. Study Purpose

1.1.2. Target Audience

1.1.3. USP and Key Offerings

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Market Segmentation



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Milk Packaging Market Snapshot

2.1.1. Global Milk Packaging Market, by Packaging Type, 2017

2.1.2. Global Milk Packaging Market, by Material, 2017

2.1.3. Global Milk Packaging Market, by Geography, 2017

2.2. Global Milk Packaging Market: Premium Insight

2.2.1. Attractive Market Opportunities in the Global Milk Packaging Market

2.2.2. Global Milk Packaging Market: Developed vs. Developing Economy

2.2.3. Global Milk Packaging Market: Asia-Pacific Market Analysis



Chapter 3. Milk Packaging Market: Dynamics and Future Outlook

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Drivers

3.4. Challenges

3.5. Opportunities

3.6. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography



Chapter 4. Global Milk Packaging Market, by Packaging Type, 2016 - 2026 (Kilotons, US$ Mn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. Paperboard Cartons

4.3. Cans

4.4. Bottles

4.5. Pouches

4.6. Others (Barrels, Cups, etc.)



Chapter 5. Global Milk Packaging Market, by Material, 2016 - 2026 (Kilotons, US$ Mn)

5.1. Overview

5.2. Glass

5.3. Plastic

5.4. Metal

5.5. Paperboard

5.6. Others (Wood, Laminations, etc.)



Chapter 6. Global Milk Packaging Market, by Geography, 2016 - 2026 (Kilotons, US$ Mn)



Chapter 7. Company Profiles



Reynolds Group Holdings Limited

Saint Gobain S.A.

Alcoa Inc.

Tetra Laval International S.A.

Essel Propak Pvt. Ltd.

Global Closure Systems

Exopack Holdings Corp.

Graham Packaging Company Inc.

SF Holdings Group Inc.

RPC Group Plc

