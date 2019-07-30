Global Mining Chemicals Market 2019-2024 - Increasing Investments and New Mining Projects in Africa

DUBLIN, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mining Chemicals Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The mining chemicals market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.80% during the forecast period 2019-2024.



The market is likely to witness moderate growth during the forecast period, owing to a steady rise in the metal prices, increasing mining exploration spending, and new mining projects in various countries, like Canada, the United States, Australia, India, Russia, and South Africa.

Increasing demand for specialty chemicals in mining processes is expected to drive the demand for the market, during the forecast period.

Stringent environmental regulations are likely to hinder the market growth.

Increasing investments and new mining projects in Africa are projected to act as an opportunity for the market, in the future.

Key Market Trends



Increasing Mining Activities in Canada and Mexico

Mining chemicals play a major role in the processing of mineral ores. The consumption of base metals (like iron, steel, aluminum, etc.) and precious metals (such as silver, gold, and platinum) has increased steadily, owing to their various applications in many industries.

With the increase in the consumption of these metals, mining activities for these metals have surged globally, especially in Canada and Mexico . In the metal mining processes, mining chemicals are required at the stage of processing the respective ores.

and . In the metal mining processes, mining chemicals are required at the stage of processing the respective ores. The investments in the mining industry have been rising in Canada and Mexico , which is further expected to simultaneously increase the demand for mining chemicals in the coming years.

and , which is further expected to simultaneously increase the demand for mining chemicals in the coming years. Such factors are expected to increase mining activities in these countries, which may further augment the usage of mining chemicals through the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific dominates the demand for mining chemicals market and is also expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.

dominates the demand for mining chemicals market and is also expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. In the region, China serves as the largest market for mining chemicals. China is the largest producer of various minerals, along with coal and gold.

serves as the largest market for mining chemicals. is the largest producer of various minerals, along with coal and gold. Additionally, it is the largest consumer of such mining products. Besides this, Chinese manufacturers export large volumes of mining chemicals to neighboring countries.

ASEAN countries has lesser potential for the mining ores production. However, the production has been increasing at a steady rate over the recent past.

Australia is one of the largest coal producer. A huge amount of focculants are used in the mining of coal.

is one of the largest coal producer. A huge amount of focculants are used in the mining of coal. Owing to such factors and being one of the major markets for mining chemicals, the country is expected to witness substantial growth in the demand for mining chemicals during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The mining chemicals market is fragmented. Key players in the mining chemicals market include BASF SE, Cytec Solvay Group, Chevron Phillips Chemicals Pvt. Ltd, Clariant AG, and AECI.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Mining Activities in Canada and Mexico

4.2.2 Increasing Demand of Specialty Chemicals in Mining Processes

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations

4.3.2 Other Restraints

4.4 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

4.5 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.6 Regulatory Policy Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Function

5.1.1 Flotation Chemical

5.1.1.1 Collector

5.1.1.2 Depressant

5.1.1.3 Flocculant

5.1.1.4 Frother

5.1.1.5 Dispersant

5.1.2 Extraction Chemical

5.1.2.1 Diluent

5.1.2.2 Extractant

5.1.3 Grinding Aid

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Mineral Processing

5.2.2 Wastewater Treatment

5.3 Geography



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M

6.4.2 AECI

6.4.3 AkzoNobel NV

6.4.4 BASF SE

6.4.5 Betachem (Pty) Ltd

6.4.6 Chevron Phillips Chemicals Co. Ltd

6.4.7 Clariant AG

6.4.8 CP Kelco

6.4.9 CTC Mining (Tennant Chemicals Company Limited)

6.4.10 Cytec Solvay Group

6.4.11 Ecolab (Nalco)

6.4.12 FMC Corporation (Cheminova)

6.4.13 Huntsman International LLC

6.4.14 Qingdao Ruchang Mining Industry Co. Ltd

6.4.15 Sasol Ltd

6.4.16 Suez Water Technologies & Solutions



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Investments and New Mining Projects in Africa



