Global Mixed-signal SoC Applications to 2024 with a Focus on Node Geometries - Featuring Profiles of Broadcom, Intel, Micron Technology, Qualcomm, Taiwan Semiconductor, and Toshiba

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Market for Mixed-signal System-on-Chip Applications with a Focus on Node Geometries" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Mixed-Signal System-On-Chip Market is Showing Significant Growth with a CAGR of 8.5%.



The global mixed-signal system-on-chip (SoC) market is showing significant growth with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% during the forecast period; regional markets, however, are showing variable trends.



In North America and Europe, the market is experiencing slow performance due to maturity and saturation. Product and application awareness is the primary reason for declining demand in these two regions. The high number of patents from these two regions is a good indication of product maturity in Europe and North America.

Economic growth volatility is another reason for slow market growth the Asia-Pacific, Latin American and Middle Eastern markets, which will see better growth during the forecast period. Growth will be strong in India and China due to industrialization, population growth and high demand. In Asia, Japan holds the most patents for water-soluble polymer products. This is encouraging Japanese chemical manufacturers to expand their business in this region.



Report Scope



An overview of the global market for mixed-signal SoC applications and a detailed study on node geometries

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Characterization and quantification of SoC application market by design, technology node, application and region

Comparative study on digital vs manual signals

Detailed information about the major factors influencing the market growth and recent developments within the industry

Company profiles of the leading players in the industry, including Broadcom Corp., Intel Corp., Micron Technology Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Taiwan Semiconductor, and Toshiba Corp.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Reason for Doing This Study

Information Sources

Key Data from Secondary Sources

Key Data from Primary Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Evolution, Roadmap and Summary

Development and Evolution of Mixed-Signal SoC

Report Summary

Chapter 3 Mixed-Signal SoC: Future and Growth Prospects

Introduction

Future Prospects

Market Dynamics: Drivers and Restraints

Market Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities

Chapter 4 Mixed-Signal SoC by Design Combination Ratio

Introduction

Analog Digital Combination (Ratio-70:30)

Analog Digital Combination (Ratio-30:70)

Other Combination Ratios

Chapter 5 Mixed-Signal SoC by Technology Node

Introduction

22 nm and Above

16 Less Than x Less Than Equal to 22

12 Less Than x Less Than Equal to 16

9 Less Than x Less Than Equal to 12

Others

Chapter 6 Mixed-Signal SoC by Application

Introduction

Automotive

Industrial

Handheld Devices

Communications

Others

Chapter 7 Mixed-Signal SoC by Geography

Introduction

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Chapter 9 Mixed-Signal SoC Patent Analysis

Patent Review by Region

Important Patents on Mixed-Signal SoC Focusing Node Geometry



Companies Mentioned



Broadcom

Intel

Micron Technology

NXP

Qualcomm

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

SK Hynix Inc.

Taiwan Semiconductor

Texas Instruments

Toshiba

