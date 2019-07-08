Global MNO Directory 2018-2019 -700+ MNOs and 2800+ CXO/ Management Contacts

DUBLIN, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Worldwide MNO Directory 2018-2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A worldwide Mobile Network Operator (MNO) business intelligence digest, designed strategically for large and small vendors supporting the mobile operator valuechain, this latest 2019 edition features 700+ MNOs and 2800+ CXO/ Management contacts holding variety of key roles ranging from heads of roaming, network planning, strategy, to procurement, and more. The MNO Directory is an essential resource for those looking to do business or colloborate with the mobile operators across the globe.



The MNO Directory offers following information;

Name of the operator - country-wise one operator per page structure

Group & ownership information

Commercial business information - network portfolio, subscribers, growth trend, penetration, market share, addresses, phone & fax nos.

Online presence - web/ URL

CXO/ Management contacts - names, roles, & e-mail addresses in a campaign ready 'xls' format

Support with 1-year updates (on-demand)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/johc1m



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

