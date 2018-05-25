Global Mobile Collaboration Market Drivers and Opportunities 2018-2023 - Increased Demand for BYOD is Driving the Market

The global mobile collaboration market is expected to register a CAGR of 13.7% over the forecast period (2018-2023). The report is segmented by solutions into portals & intranet platform, file sharing & synchronization, enterprise video, and enterprise social network. The report is also segmented by end-user and region.

In an increasingly mobile and inclusive business world, mobile collaboration is becoming an indispensable aspect of every organization. By converging voice, video, and data communications, mobile collaboration provides functionalities like presence information, online meetings, instant messaging & sharing, phone calls, video chats, and unified messaging.

Increased Demand for BYOD Driving the Market



Bring Your Own Device (BOYD) is the perfect model to complement the shifting paradigm of a typical workplace. With the transition from desktop to mobile happening at a fast pace, BYOD allows various employees in different organizations to use the devices they are familiar with, which can improve collaboration, general productivity, and drive innovation. For organizations, a well-secured and managed BYOD model is expected to deliver benefits related to financial, operational, and organizational level.

The results of well supported and deployed mobile collaboration solutions will not only improve business operations but also raise employee satisfaction levels. Currently, employees are expecting flexible working alternatives and organizations are providing solutions that meet employee needs. This trend is expected to yield higher productivity, as employees will have accessibility to efficient solutions on their preferred devices at any point of time from any location, in turn, increasing the adoption of BYOD trend in organizations.

Recently, a BYOD experiment enabled Uber drivers to use their own smartphones instead of company-provided devices to find and schedule rides. This program is expected to cut Uber's costs as the company will no longer have to provide drivers with phones. Cost savings are certainly not the major driving factor for the adoption of BYOD. Enterprise mobility security and employee satisfaction remain the major drivers for the adoption of BYOD across all the verticals. Further, adoption of BYOD changes the work habits of the employees and helps to deal with basic tasks during out of office periods'. Increase in smartphone devices is driving this trend.

Retail Expected To Hold Significant Market Share



Mobile collaboration services enable retailers to access a rich platform for collaboration and smarter way to interact seamlessly. Moreover, meeting physical experiences with virtual devices, such as mobiles and tablets, reduces cost and enables flexible expansions across the enterprises.

Changing customer-purchasing trends has resulted in a dynamic shift in the modern retail industry from a single point of physical interaction to omnichannel interactions, such as web or social media. The demand from consumers has created the need for providing enhanced shopping experience across all channels. Mobile collaboration is one such service that provides all communication and networking resources, such as server-based applications, telephone, voice-mail, instant messaging, email, and video, into a single infrastructure. With multiple features offered in a single service, the adoption of mobile collaboration services in the retail industry is growing globally. Moreover, this has the potential to improve the customer experience and to provide significant cost saving and flexibility to adapt quickly in a dynamic market environment.

North America Expected To Hold Largest Market Share



Resource and budget constraints continue to drive the market for mobile collaboration services among the small and medium retail enterprises in this region. Major players, such as IBM, who are investing and providing mobile collaboration services in this region are driving the growth of the market. For instance, IBM, in partnership with Cisco, offers software systems for consumers to find key information and stay connected to the work environment.

Other organizations in this region are empowering employees with mobile collaboration capabilities through personal cloud sharing, smart devices, and mobiles to innovate in the workplace and stay competitive. This indirectly helped in the high adoption of mobile collaboration services. The shift to hybrid cloud models in order to take advantage of the increased scalability and availability is further driving the market in this region.

Key Developments in the Market

February 2018 : PGi launched Global Mobile Collaboration Exchange to power High Definition Audio Conferencing from any Voice over LTE Device. The exchange enables mobile operators globally, either directly or through an IPX, to interconnect customers in conference calls and collaborations, across operator networks, while preserving HD voice quality with QoS connections.

: PGi launched Global Mobile Collaboration Exchange to power High Definition Audio Conferencing from any Voice over LTE Device. The exchange enables mobile operators globally, either directly or through an IPX, to interconnect customers in conference calls and collaborations, across operator networks, while preserving HD voice quality with QoS connections. November 2017 : Microsoft invested in Israel -based mobile collaboration app Zula. The app gives groups of users a secure way to create text-based conversations on a messaging platform, then initiate voice calls instantly through the platform as well as share files.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Market Definition

1.4 Key Findings of the Study



2. Research Approach and Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Factors Driving the Market

4.2.1 Increased Demand for BYOD Applications

4.2.2 Growing Smart Device Sales

4.3 Factors Restraining the Market

4.3.1 Security Concerns

4.3.2 High Implementation and Maintenance Costs

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products or Services

4.5.5 Competitive Rivalry among Existing Competitors



5. Technology Snapshot



6. Global Mobile Collaboration Market Segmentation

6.1 By Solution

6.1.1 Portals and intranet platform

6.1.2 File sharing and synchronization

6.1.3 Enterprise video

6.1.4 Enterprise social network

6.1.5 Others

6.2 By Services

6.2.1 Managed services

6.2.2 Professional services

6.3 By End-user

6.3.1 Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance (BFSI)

6.3.2 Public sector

6.3.3 Healthcare

6.3.4 Energy and utilities

6.3.5 Retail

6.3.6 IT and telecom

6.3.7 Travel and hospitality

6.3.8 Others

6.4 By Geography

6.4.1 North America

6.4.2 Europe

6.4.3 Asia-Pacific

6.4.4 Latin America

6.4.5 Middle East & Africa



7. Competitive Intelligence - Company Profiles

7.1 Cisco Systems, Inc.

7.2 Avaya, Inc.

7.3 Microsoft Corporation

7.4 NEC Corporation

7.5 IBM Corporation

7.6 Siemens AG

7.7 Astra Technologies LLC

7.8 Oracle Corporation

7.9 Alcatel-Lucent S.A.

7.10 Broadsoft Inc



8. Investment Analysis



9. Future Outlook of Mobile Collaboration Market



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/g9nfdn/global_mobile?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-mobile-collaboration-market-drivers-and-opportunities-2018-2023---increased-demand-for-byod-is-driving-the-market-300654919.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

