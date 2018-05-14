Global Mobile Commerce Business and Investment Market 2016-2025: Mobile Payment Transaction Value, Volume and Average Transaction Value

Report Highlights



Market Dynamics: Provides a comprehensive view on size and structure, industry dynamics, market trends, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in mobile payment industry. Details market opportunities across market segments in mobile payment for the period 2016-2025 and identifies opportunities, potential risks, and market innovation.

Mobile Commerce: Provides market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities in mobile commerce market segments. Details three essential KPIs - mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value across five key segments: mobile shopping; travel; entertainment and event pay; digital products; and services, restaurants & bars, and others.

mobile shopping; travel; entertainment and event pay; digital products; and services, restaurants & bars, and others. Consumer Attitude and Behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key mobile payment KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level in both value and volume terms.

Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key mobile payment KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level in both value and volume terms. Retail Spend: Breaks down retail spend across 10 categories to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of spend through mobile wallet.

Report Scope

Market Data and Insights: It details market opportunities across market segments in mobile commerce industry for the period 2016-2025 and identifies potential opportunities and risks. Market estimates and forecasts assess overall mobile commerce industry on three essential KPIs - mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value.

It details market opportunities across market segments in mobile commerce industry for the period 2016-2025 and identifies potential opportunities and risks. Market estimates and forecasts assess overall mobile commerce industry on three essential KPIs - mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value. Mobile Commerce Segments: Mobile shopping; travel; entertainment and event pay; digital products; and services, restaurants & bars, and others

Mobile shopping; travel; entertainment and event pay; digital products; and services, restaurants & bars, and others Consumer Spend Segments: Age, Income, Gender

Age, Income, Gender Retail spend categories: Food and Grocery, Health & Beauty, Apparel and Footwear, Books/Music/Video, Consumer Electronics, Pharmacy and Wellness, Restaurants & Bars, Toys, Kids & Babies, Media and Entertainment, Services

Food and Grocery, Health & Beauty, Apparel and Footwear, Books/Music/Video, Consumer Electronics, Pharmacy and Wellness, Restaurants & Bars, Toys, Kids & Babies, Media and Entertainment, Services Country Covered: Australia , Brazil , China , India , Indonesia , Kenya , Malaysia , Mexico , Nigeria , Philippines , South Africa , Thailand , United Arab Emirates , United States , United Kingdom

Key Topics Covered: Table of Contents given below for each country



1 About this Report

2 Mobile Payment Industry Attractiveness

2.1 Mobile Payment Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

2.2 Mobile Payment Market Share by Application - Emerging Avenues and Future Growth Prospects

2.3 Analysis of Mobile Payment User Base

3 Mobile Commerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2016-2025

3.1 Mobile Commerce Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025

3.2 Mobile Shopping Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

3.3 Travel Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

3.4 Entertainment and Event Pay Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

3.5 Digital Products Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

3.6 Services, Restaurants & Bars, and Others Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

4 Mobile Payment Analysis of Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

4.1 Mobile Payment Spend Analysis by Age Group

4.2 Mobile Payment Transaction Value and Volume Analysis by Income Group

4.3 Mobile Payment Transaction Value Analysis by Gender

4.4 Spend Analysis by Retail Categories, Value

5 Further Reading

