Global Mobile Data Protection Market 2018-2023: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 30.2%, to Reach 4.3 Billion

Mobile data protection market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 30.24% over the forecast period, reaching the total market size of US$4.361 billion by 2023 from US$1.164 billion in 2017.



Mobile Data Protection solutions are used to protect organizational and personal data from malicious attacks, fraudulent activities, network threats, cyber-attacks, and privacy breaches. Growing use of mobile device and cloud integration among companies and increasing acceptance of the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policy are escalating the demand for mobile data protection solutions.



This is due to rising data security concerns involved in organizational content access, growing cases of cyber-attacks and increasing the propensity of mobile device theft and loss, thereby augmenting the demand for mobile data protection solutions worldwide. Moreover, stringent regulations regarding the adoption of data protection solutions that adhere to certain specific standards have further boosted the growth of the global mobile data protection market.



However, lack of awareness regarding its benefits and problem of functional interoperability due to the presence of diverse platform devices will restrain the market growth during the forecast period.



Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Dell, Microsoft, Intel, Symantec, and Sophos among others.



Segmentation:



By Solution:

Data Loss Prevention (DLP)

Mobile Data Protection (MDP)

Mobile Device Management (MDM)

Others

By Deployment Type:

Cloud

On-Premise

By Industry Vertical:

Healthcare

BFSI

Travel and Transport

Communication and Technology

Aerospace and Defense

Others



Companies Mentioned



Dell Inc.

Microsoft

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Symantec Corporation

Intel

Sophos Ltd

Trend Micro Incorporated

CheckPoint Software Technologies Ltd

Cisco

