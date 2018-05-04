Global Mobile Remittance and Domestic P2P Transfer Markets 2016-2025 - Retail Spend, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Market Risk

This is a bundled offering, combining 15 countries. This report provides a data-centric analysis of mobile P2P market dynamics to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks.



Scope of the Report



Market Dynamics: Provides a comprehensive view on size and structure, industry dynamics, market trends, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in mobile payment industry. Details market opportunities across market segments in mobile payment for the period 2016-2025 and identifies opportunities, potential risks, and market innovation.

Provides a comprehensive view on size and structure, industry dynamics, market trends, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in mobile payment industry. Details market opportunities across market segments in mobile payment for the period 2016-2025 and identifies opportunities, potential risks, and market innovation. Mobile Person-to-Person (P2P) Transfers: Provides market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities in P2P segment, broken down by domestic and international remittances. Details three essential KPIs - mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value.

Provides market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities in P2P segment, broken down by domestic and international remittances. Details three essential KPIs - mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value. Consumer Attitude and Behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key mobile payment KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level in both value and volume terms.

Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key mobile payment KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level in both value and volume terms. Retail Spend: Breaks down retail spend across 10 categories to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of spend through mobile wallet.



Key Topics Covered:



Table of Contents given below is given for each country



1 About this Report



2 Mobile Payment Industry Attractiveness

2.1 Mobile Payment Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

2.2 Mobile Payment Market Share by Application - Emerging Avenues and Future Growth Prospects

2.3 Analysis of Mobile Payment User Base



3 Mobile P2P Transfer Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2016-2025

3.1 P2P Transfer Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025

3.2 Domestic P2P Transfer Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

3.3 International Remittance Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



4 Mobile Payment Analysis of Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

4.1 Mobile Payment Spend Analysis by Age Group

4.2 Mobile Payment Transaction Value and Volume Analysis by Income Group

4.3 Mobile Payment Transaction Value Analysis by Gender

4.4 Spend Analysis by Retail Categories, Value



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vjljs3/global_mobile?w=5



