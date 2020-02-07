Global Mobile Security Industry Outlook, 2020-2024 - Increasing Productivity of Employees & Enterprises Through BYOD Gives Rise to Lucrative Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Security Market by End User (Individual and Enterprise (Solution (Authentication, Application Security, & Device Security), Service, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical), Operating System (iOS & Android), & Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mobile security market size is expected to grow from USD 3 billion in 2019 to USD 7.2 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.4% during the forecast period.

The increasing number of mobile phone subscriptions around the world and the increasing number of mobile threats and breaches are some of the factors that are driving the demand for mobile security, while the use of free mobile security solutions is restricting the growth of the global mobile security market.



Enterprise services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



By component, the mobile security services industry is segmented into enterprise solutions and enterprise services. The enterprise services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Many mobile security solution providers also offer solutions to enterprises to implement and maintain their security systems up-to-date.



Even when mobile security solutions are deployed in the organizations, maintenance and testing of those solutions are very essential to ensure the security of the mobile devices. Enterprises opt for various services, such as smartphone reviews, mobile application security tests, and MDM solution tests, to ensure the security of their mobile devices. Based on services, the global mobile security market is segmented into managed services and professional services. Professional services are further segmented into training and consulting, integration and implementation, and support and maintenance.



Cloud deployment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



Though a large number of organizations are using on-premises solutions, many enterprises are adopting cloud-based mobile security solutions due to various benefits offered by the cloud-based deployment. The reduced cost, reduced complexity, and enhanced user experience are some of the key benefits of deploying cloud-based security solutions.



Cloud-based security solutions enable enterprises to quickly and easily provision new mobile devices and to centralize policy management. It also requires less initial investment as compared to traditional on-premises software. Though there are significant benefits of using cloud-based software, enterprises need to take into consideration various issues related to the cloud-based deployment, such as traffic communicated with the cloud needs to pass through secure tunnel and latency introduced by the cloud service.



Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



APAC is home to various developing economies, and a mobile subscription landscape in APAC is changing rapidly. According to the report The Mobile Economy Asia Pacific 2019, published by GSMA, mobile technologies and services generated 5.3% of GDP across APAC, in 2018. The report also stated that at the end of 2018, 1.9 billion people across APAC were connected to the mobile internet with the addition of 200 million new subscribers as compared to its earlier year.



Security spending in the APAC region is increasing significantly due to the ever-growing threat landscape. APAC comprises emerging economies, such as India, China, Australia, Hong Kong, and Japan. Countries across this region are flooded with a large number of SMEs, which account for the employment of more than 70% of the population.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Mobile Security Market

4.2 Market By End User, 2019 vs 2024

4.3 Market By Enterprise Solution, 2019 vs 2024

4.4 Market By Enterprise Service, 2019 vs 2024

4.5 Market By Professional Service, 2019 vs 2024

4.6 Market By Operating System, 2019

4.7 Market By Enterprise Deployment Mode, 2019

4.8 Market By Organization Size, 2019 vs 2024

4.9 Market By Enterprise Vertical, 2017-2024

4.10 Market Investment Scenario



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Number of Mobile Phone Subscriptions Around the World

5.2.1.2 Increasing Number of Mobile Threats and Breaches

5.2.1.3 Increasing Adoption of Third-Party Applications

5.2.1.4 Increasing Productivity of Employees and Enterprises Through BYOD

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Use of Free Mobile Security Solutions

5.2.2.2 Cost of Deploying Enterprise Mobility Management Solutions

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rapid Digitalization of Emerging Economies

5.2.3.2 Increasing Trend of BYOD

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Addressing the Complexity of Advanced Threats

5.2.4.2 Lack of Awareness Regarding Mobile Security Solutions Among End Users

5.2.4.3 Interoperability Between Mobile OS

5.3 Mobile Attack Vectors

5.3.1 Malware

5.3.2 Data Exfiltration

5.3.3 Data Tampering

5.3.4 Data Loss

5.4 Use Cases

5.4.1 Provide the Right Level of Access to Data on Mobile Devices to the Right People

5.4.2 Prevent Data From Intentionally or Accidentally Leaking to Unauthorized Mobile Apps And/Or the Cloud From Mobile Devices

5.4.3 Sharing Sensitive Data Between Top Executives in the Byod Environment

5.4.4 Protect Corporate Data in Byod and Cyod Environments

5.4.5 Mobile Security Application to Protect Financial Data on Personal Devices

5.5 Regulations

5.5.1 General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)

5.5.2 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS)

5.5.3 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)

5.5.4 Federal Information Security Management Act (FISMA)

5.5.5 Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA)

5.5.6 Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX) Act

5.5.7 Underwriters Laboratories (UL)

5.5.8 Distributed Management Task Force (DMTF)

5.5.9 Organization for the Advancement of Structured Information Standards (OASIS)



6 Mobile Security Market, By End User

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Individual User

6.3 Enterprise



7 Mobile Security Market, By Operating System

7.1 Introduction

7.2 iOS

7.3 Android

7.4 Others



8 Mobile Security Market, By Enterprise Solution

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Authentication

8.3 Mobile Application Security

8.4 Mobile Data Protection

8.5 Web Protection

8.6 Mobile Device Security

8.7 Other Solutions



9 Mobile Security Market, By Enterprise Service

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Professional Services

9.3 Managed Services



10 Mobile Security Market, By Enterprise Deployment Mode

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Cloud

10.3 On-Premises



11 Mobile Security Market, By Organization Size

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

11.3 Large Enterprises



12 Mobile Security Market, By Enterprise Vertical

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

12.3 Telecommunications and IT

12.4 Retail and Ecommerce

12.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences

12.6 Government and Defense

12.7 Manufacturing

12.8 Other Enterprise Verticals



13 Mobile Security Market, By Region

13.1 Introduction

13.2 North America

13.3 Europe

13.4 Asia Pacific

13.5 Middle East and Africa

13.6 Latin America



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

14.2.1 Visionary Leaders

14.2.2 Innovators

14.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

14.2.4 Emerging Companies

14.3 Strength of Product Portfolio (25 Players)

14.4 Business Strategy Excellence (25 Players)

14.5 Ranking of Key Players in the Mobile Security Market, 2019



15 Company Profiles

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Microsoft

15.3 IBM

15.4 Symantec

15.5 Trend Micro

15.6 Sophos

15.7 McAfee

15.8 Kaspersky Lab

15.9 ESET

15.10 VMware

15.11 Samsung

15.12 CrowdStrike

15.13 BlackBerry

15.14 Citrix Systems

15.15 Mobileiron

15.16 Quick Heal Technologies

15.17 Panda Security

15.18 F-Secure

15.19 Fortinet

15.20 Check Point

15.21 Amtel

15.22 Bitdefender

15.23 Codeproof

15.24 Webroot

15.25 Keeper Security

15.26 OneSpan

15.27 Right-To-Win



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wvswco

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

