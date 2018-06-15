Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market Analysis & Trends 2017-2027 - Market Opportunities and Recommendations

The Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include amalgamated growth in wireless industry, growing demand in retail sector, increased emphasis on machine guarding in automation applications and growth opportunities/investment opportunities



Scope of the Report



Based on subscriber, market is segmented into consumer and business.

Depending on Service, market is divided into mobile service (marketing & administering), customer service, sales service and other services.

By operational model, market is classified into full mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), reseller, service operator, network operator, enablers and vendor matrix.

In terms of Type, market is divided into telecom, roaming, media & entertainment, migrant, discount, cellular m2m (machine-to-machine), business, retail and other types.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market, By Subscriber



5 Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market, By Service



6 Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market, By Operational Model



7 Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market, By Type



8 Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market, By Geography



9 Key Player Activities



10 Leading Companies



Lycamobile

PosteMobile

Tesco Mobile Ltd

KDDI Mobile

TracFone Wireless Inc.

Boost Mobile

FRiENDi Mobile

Drillisch Telecom

Virgin Mobile USA

Globecomm Systems Inc.

Ting Inc.

AirVoice Wireless

CJ HelloVision Co. Ltd.

Exetel

Red Pocket Mobile

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lv62z8/global_mobile?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-mobile-virtual-network-operator-mvno-market-analysis--trends-2017-2027---market-opportunities-and-recommendations-300667056.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

