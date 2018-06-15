Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market Analysis & Trends 2017-2027 - Market Opportunities and Recommendations

DUBLIN, June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include amalgamated growth in wireless industry, growing demand in retail sector, increased emphasis on machine guarding in automation applications and growth opportunities/investment opportunities
Scope of the Report
- Based on subscriber, market is segmented into consumer and business.
- Depending on Service, market is divided into mobile service (marketing & administering), customer service, sales service and other services.
- By operational model, market is classified into full mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), reseller, service operator, network operator, enablers and vendor matrix.
- In terms of Type, market is divided into telecom, roaming, media & entertainment, migrant, discount, cellular m2m (machine-to-machine), business, retail and other types.
Report Highlights:
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
4 Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market, By Subscriber
5 Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market, By Service
6 Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market, By Operational Model
7 Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market, By Type
8 Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market, By Geography
9 Key Player Activities
10 Leading Companies
- Lycamobile
- PosteMobile
- Tesco Mobile Ltd
- KDDI Mobile
- TracFone Wireless Inc.
- Boost Mobile
- FRiENDi Mobile
- Drillisch Telecom
- Virgin Mobile USA
- Globecomm Systems Inc.
- Ting Inc.
- AirVoice Wireless
- CJ HelloVision Co. Ltd.
- Exetel
- Red Pocket Mobile
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lv62z8/global_mobile?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-mobile-virtual-network-operator-mvno-market-analysis--trends-2017-2027---market-opportunities-and-recommendations-300667056.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article