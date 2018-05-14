Global Mobile Wallet and Payment Market Report 2018

Report Scope

Market Data and Insights: It details market opportunities across 30 market segments in mobile payment industry for the period 2016-2025 and identifies potential opportunities and risks. It also covers market size and forecast on mobile payment user base and other drivers. Market estimates and forecasts assess overall mobile payment industry on three essential KPIs - mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value.

Key Topics Covered: Table of Contents given below for each country



1 About this Report



2 Mobile Payment Industry Attractiveness

2.1 Mobile Payment Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

2.2 Mobile Payment Market Share by Application - Emerging Avenues and Future Growth Prospects

2.3 Analysis of Mobile Payment User Base



3 Competitive Landscape and Market Share Analysis

3.1 Mobile Payment Market Share Analysis by Key Players

3.2 Mobile Payment Market Share Analysis by Business Model



4 Mobile Commerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2016-2025

4.1 Mobile Commerce Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025

4.2 Mobile Shopping Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

4.3 Travel Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

4.4 Entertainment and Event Pay Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

4.5 Digital Products Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

4.6 Services, Restaurants & Bars, and Others Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



5 Mobile P2P Transfer Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2016-2025

5.1 P2P Transfer Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025

5.2 Domestic P2P Transfer Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

5.3 International Remittance Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



6 Mobile Recharge and Bill Payment Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2016-2025

6.1 Mobile Recharge and Bill Payment Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

6.2 Mobile Recharge and Bill Payment Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016-2025

6.3 Mobile Recharge and Bill Payment Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016-2025



7 Analysis of Mobile Payment Market by Payment Proximity

7.1 Remote Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025

7.2 In-Person Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025



8 Analysis of Mobile Payment Market Share by Technology Channel



9 Mobile Payment Analysis of Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

9.1 Mobile Payment Spend Analysis by Age Group

9.2 Mobile Payment Transaction Value and Volume Analysis by Income Group

9.3 Mobile Payment Transaction Value Analysis by Gender

9.4 Spend Analysis by Retail Categories, Value



10 Further Reading



