Global Mobility Solutions Launches Video Spotlights for Global and Domestic Relocations

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Mobility Solutions (GMS), the industry leader in corporate relocation services and the leading relocation technology pioneer, is launching a new series of Video Spotlights for global and domestic relocations. The video series adds to the company's extensive library of resources created for clients and their employees to assist with relocation assignments.

Relocating Employees Viewing Global Mobility Solutions' Seattle Video Spotlight.

The first Video Spotlight in the series highlights the city of Seattle, Washington. Seattle is highly active in the relocation industry, with many companies in the area seeking to transfer qualified employees to this booming economic region. The Video Spotlight adds further depth and visual interest to the company's Domestic Spotlight for Seattle, and helps companies and recruiters show the vibrancy of a location to transferees through visually engaging presentations of daily life and interesting local attractions. Transferees are given assurance of the new location's many positive aspects, and they can easily see themselves and their families in the same appealing environment. The Video Spotlights help increase assignment acceptances and promote successful relocations.

"We work closely with our clients to find new ways to help them communicate all of the features and benefits of new location assignments for transferees and their families," said John Fernandez, Executive Vice President of Global Mobility Solutions. "These new Video Spotlights bring global and domestic locations to life for employees considering a transfer assignment. Our clients tell us the Video Spotlights generate highly favorable comments from their employees, and help support the employee's choice to readily accept their new assignment."

The company plans to produce several Video Spotlights for global and domestic relocations, including cities such as London, Shanghai, Atlanta, Chicago, and New York. The Video Spotlights are indicative of the company's high-touch service model, distinguishing Global Mobility Solutions in the relocation industry as a premier provider of relocation services.

For more information about Global Mobility Solutions, please visit gmsmobility.com.

About Global Mobility Solutions (https://gmsmobility.com):

Founded in 1987, Global Mobility Solutions (GMS) is a global corporate relocation services company that specializes in workforce mobility and relocation technology. The company's corporate relocation programs include global assignment management, domestic relocation management, and a wide range of pre-decision services. In the early 1990s, GMS was the first relocation company to register as a .com, created the first online interactive tools and calculators, and revolutionized the entire relocation industry. GMS continues to set the industry pace as the pioneer in innovation and technology solutions with its proprietary MyRelocation™ technology platform. GMS is a perennial winner of the HRO Today Baker's Dozen customer satisfaction survey, being recognized as a top relocation company for the last five consecutive years.

Global Mobility Solutions™ and the Global Mobility Solutions logo are trademarks of Global Mobility Solutions, Scottsdale, AZ, USA.

Press Contact:

Thomas A. Burke

800.617.1904 x8815

193066@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-mobility-solutions-launches-video-spotlights-for-global-and-domestic-relocations-300626698.html

SOURCE Global Mobility Solutions

Related Links

https://gmsmobility.com

