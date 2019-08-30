Global Modular Chillers Market Report 2019-2024

DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Modular Chillers Market by Type (Air-Cooled, Water-Cooled), Application (Commercial, Industrial, Residential), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East & Africa, and South America) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Modular Chillers Market is Estimated to be USD 2.6 Billion in 2019 and is Projected to Reach USD 3.5 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.0%

This growth is attributed to the advantages and benefits of modular chillers over its substitutes. Also, the demand for modular chillers is driven by growth in the number of construction projects. However, the high initial setup cost is hindering the growth of the modular chillers market. In addition, the high consumption of electricity is expected to be a major challenge for modular chillers market during the forecast period.

Modular chillers are dependable, cost-effective chillers available in water-cooled and air-cooled types ranging in size from 20 to 60 nominal tons each. They can operate alone or in combination with other chiller modules to increase cooling capacity as needed. Modular chillers are compact in size, energy-efficient, and flexible in function. These chillers come in compact modules and can be connected in parallel from 6 units to 12 units to increase the overall cooling capacity of chiller systems. Modular chillers are ideal for space cooling and process cooling in commercial, residential, and industrial applications.

The initial setup cost of modular chillers is 30-40% higher than traditional chillers providing the installation of the same capacity system. This is the major reason that small hotels, hospitals, and many other small scale building operators opt for low-cost solutions and low initial setup cost. The modular chillers market is diversified and competitive, with a large number of global as well as regional and local players.



The key players in this market are Carrier Corporation (US), McQuay Air-Conditioning Ltd., (Hong Kong), Johnson Controls- Hitachi Air Conditioning (Japan), Midea Group (China), Ingersoll Rand (Ireland), Gree Electric Applinces, Inc. (China), Frigel Firenze S.p.A. (Italy), Mitsubishi Electric Hydronics & IT Cooling Systems (Japan), Multistack, LLC. (US), and Haier Group (China).

These players adopted various organic and inorganic strategies between 2015 and 2019. The acquisition was the key strategy adopted by players in the modular chillers market to increase their product portfolio and global presence in order to cater to the growing demand. The companies invest in R&D to customize the modular chillers as per the consumer requirements and also to introduce new products with innovative characteristics to create product differentiation and compete with major players.

