Global Modular Data Center Market (2020 to 2027) - by Component, Enterprise Size and Industry Vertical

The rapidly deployable data center module or modular data center is a portable data center that helps to deploy data processing capacity. It offers scalable data center capacity along with a range of cooling and power options. The target customers for modular data center are overcrowded datacenter owners as well as those in necessity of huge mobile computing power, such as the military, Web 2.0 providers, physics labs, government, financial institutions, emergency relief organizations, and disaster recovery providers. It offers several benefits such as high efficiency to its users and helps them to increase per rack densities and encapsulate the IT environment by saving rack space.



Increase in demand for rapidly deployable & scalable data centers drives growth of the global modular data center market. In addition, various factors such as upsurge in adoption of cloud services by small & medium size enterprises (SMEs), rise in demand for green data centers, and surge in demand for energy-efficient data centers notably contribute toward the growth of the market. Moreover, rise in investments to develop advanced data centers during the COVID-19 pandemic considerably propel the growth of the market. However, challenges associated with transportation of the modular data center and vendor lock-in hamper growth of the market. On the contrary, surge in demand for modular data centers by colocation providers and emergence of fourth generation of data centers is expected to offer potential growth opportunities for the market in the near future.



The modular data center market is segmented on the basis of component, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. Depending on component, the market is categorized into solution and services. By enterprise size, it is classified into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. As per the industry vertical, it is segregated into BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, energy, media & entertainment, government, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players operating in the global modular data center market include BASELAYER, CommScope, Inc., Eaton, Dell Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Rittal, Schneider Electric SE, and Vertiv Group Corp.



The study provides an in-depth analysis of the modular data center market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of modular data center market for the period 2020-2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings

2.1.1. Top impacting factors

2.1.2. Top investment pockets

2.2. CXO perspective



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key forces shaping the modular data center market

3.3. Market dynamics

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Increased demand for rapidly deployable & scalable data centers

3.3.1.2. Upsurge in adoption of cloud services by small & medium size enterprises (SMEs)

3.3.1.3. Rise in demand for green data centers

3.3.1.4. Surge in demand for energy efficient data centers

3.3.1.5. Rise in investments to develop advanced data centers during the COVID-19 pandemic

3.3.2. Restraints

3.3.2.1. Challenges such as transportation and vendor lock-in

3.3.3. Opportunities

3.3.3.1. Surge in demand for modular data centers by colocation providers

3.4. Case Studies

3.4.1. Case Study 01

3.4.2. Case Study 02

3.5. Patent analysis

3.5.1. By region (2000-2020)

3.5.2. By applicant

3.6. COVID-19 impact analysis on the modular data center market

3.6.1. Impact on market size

3.6.2. Consumer trends, preferences, and budget impact

3.6.3. Economic impact

3.6.4. Key player strategies to tackle negative impact

3.6.5. Opportunity window



CHAPTER 4: MODULAR DATA CENTER MARKET, BY COMPONENT



CHAPTER 5: MODULAR DATA CENTER MARKET, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE



CHAPTER 6: MODULAR DATA CENTER MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

CHAPTER 7: MODULAR DATA CENTER MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

8.1. Key player positioning analysis, 2019

8.2. Top winning strategies

8.3. Competitive dashboard

8.4. Key developments

8.4.1. New product launches

8.4.2. Collaboration

8.4.3. Acquisition

8.4.4. Partnership



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILE

9.1. BaseLayer Technology LLC

9.1.1. Company overview

9.1.2. Key executives

9.1.3. Company snapshot

9.1.4. Product portfolio

9.1.5. Key strategic moves and developments

9.2. CommScope Inc.

9.2.1. Company overview

9.2.2. Key executives

9.2.3. Company snapshot

9.2.4. Operating business segments

9.2.5. Product portfolio

9.2.6. R&D expenditure

9.2.7. Business performance

9.2.8. Key strategic moves and developments

9.3. Dell Inc.

9.3.1. Company overview

Key executives

9.3.2. Company snapshot

9.3.3. Operating business segments

9.3.4. Product portfolio

9.3.5. R&D expenditure

9.3.6. Business performance

9.3.7. Key strategic moves and developments

9.4. Eaton

9.4.1. Company overview

9.4.2. Key executives

9.4.3. Company snapshot

9.4.4. Operating business segments

9.4.5. Product portfolio

9.4.6. R&D expenditure

9.4.7. Business performance

9.4.8. Key strategic moves and developments

9.5. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company.

9.5.1. Company overview

9.5.2. Key executives

9.5.3. Company snapshot

9.5.4. Operating business segments

9.5.5. Product portfolio

9.5.6. R&D expenditure

9.5.7. Business performance

9.5.8. Key strategic moves and developments

9.6. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

9.6.1. Company overview

9.6.2. Key executives

9.6.3. Company snapshot

9.6.4. Operating business segments

9.6.5. Product portfolio

9.6.6. R&D expenditure

9.6.7. Business performance

9.6.8. Key strategic moves and developments

9.7. IBM Corporation

9.7.1. Company overview

9.7.2. Key executives

9.7.3. Company snapshot

9.7.4. Operating business segments

9.7.5. Product portfolio

9.7.6. R&D expenditure

9.7.7. Business performance

9.7.8. Key strategic moves and developments

9.8. Rittal GmbH.

9.8.1. Company overview

9.8.2. Key executives

9.8.3. Company snapshot

9.8.4. Product portfolio

9.8.5. Key strategic moves and developments

9.9. Schneider Electric.

9.9.1. Company overview

9.9.2. Key executives

9.9.3. Company snapshot

9.9.4. Operating business segments

9.9.5. Product portfolio

9.9.6. R&D expenditure

9.9.7. Business performance

9.9.8. Key strategic moves and developments

9.10. Vertive Group Corporation.

9.10.1. Company overview

9.10.2. Key executives

9.10.3. Company snapshot

9.10.4. Operating business segments

9.10.5. Product portfolio

9.10.6. R&D expenditure

9.10.7. Business performance

9.10.8. Key strategic moves and developments



