Global Modular UPS Market Report 2018-2023 - Rising Number of Small & Medium Scale Enterprises Has Raised the Demand for Increased Power Capacity

This global market for modular UPS is expected to reach US$2.711 billion by 2023, from a market size of US$1.198 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% from 2018 to 2023.

Rising number of small and medium scale enterprises has raised the demand for increased power capacity. This is, in turn, augmenting the demand for modular UPS systems globally. Furthermore, emerging trend of accessing data through the internet and mobile devices has boosted the need for uninterrupted data access systems which is further fuelling the demand for modular UPS for constant access to stored information.



Technological advancements by way of using computer systems for commercial and industrial purposes needs an uninterrupted power supply in order to prevent loss of data and productivity which will propel the growth of global modular UPS market in the next five years. APAC region is projected to witness the fastest growth owing to rising IT industry and increasing a number of data centers.



However, high costs of modular UPS as compared to traditional UPS systems will restrain the growth of modular UPS market. Moreover, additional space required for the whole modular UPS system along with the complexity of the distribution of the circuit will further hinder the growth of the industry during the forecast period.



Finally, competitive intelligence section deals with major players in the market, their market shares, growth strategies, products, financials, and recent investments among others. Key industry players profiled as part of this report are GE, Eaton, ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric, and Statron AG among others.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Segmentation

4.2. Drivers

4.3. Restraints

4.4. Opportunities

4.5. Supplier Outlook

4.6. Industry Outlook

4.7. Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

4.8. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.9. Industry Regulations



5. Modular UPS Market Forecast by Power Capacity Type (US$ billion)

5.1. 10-100 kVA

5.2. 101-250 kVA

5.3. 251-500 kVA

5.4. 500 and above kVA



6. Modular UPS Market Forecast by Industry Vertical (US$ billion)

6.1. BFSI

6.2. Healthcare

6.3. Media and Entertainment

6.4. IT and Telecom

6.5. Manufacturing

6.6. Others



7. Modular UPS Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)

7.1. Americas

7.1.1. North America

7.1.2. South America

7.2. Europe Middle East and Africa

7.2.1. Europe

7.2.2. Middle East and Africa

7.3. Asia Pacific



8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Market Share Analysis

8.2. Investment Analysis

8.3. Recent Deals

8.4. Strategies of Key Players



9. Company Profiles

9.1. General Electric

9.2. Eaton Corporation

9.3. ABB Ltd.

9.4. Schneider Electric

9.5. Emerson Electric

9.6. Delta Power Solutions

9.7. Gamatronic

9.8. Huawei Technologies

9.9. AEG Power Solutions

9.10. Statron AG



