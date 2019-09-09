Global Molecular Analysis Spectrometers Market Report 2019: Portability Drives Opportunities to 2025
DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Molecular Analysis Spectrometers Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global molecular analytical instrumentation market is set to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2018 to 2025
This research service will identify key trends in 2018 and the factors that boost or restrain market growth. It discusses product areas that will bolster growth during the forecast period 2019 to 2025. With 2018 as base year, the research provides estimates of market size and future growth prospects until 2025. To accomplish this, a specific methodology which included discussion with senior management of molecular analytical instrumentation manufacturers was followed and is supported by secondary research.
Research Highlights
The global molecular analytical instruments market generated $2,132.0 million in 2018, with a base year growth rate of 7.0%. The market is set to grow further, as the need for portable instruments is increasing. Portability is a key trend in the market where these products are gaining momentum in R&D labs as well. Future-proof instrumentation is key, and research indicates that any instrument should have the option to be upgraded with software and hardware, wherever applicable, for future expansion.
North America is the biggest revenue contributing region and is expected to remain so during the forecast period. The need for portable instruments is growing and is expected to play a vital role in lab and process industries, as well. A broad product portfolio that provides a one-shop-stop solution should be the vendors' success mantra. Cost, ease of use, features, and portability are factors driving growth.
The study offers a holistic picture of the opportunities, challenges, and threats for the vendors across the globe.
Key Features
In-depth analysis, with market sizing of product segments:
- Infrared spectrometer (laboratory, process, and portable)
- Ultraviolet-visible spectrometer (laboratory and process)
- Raman spectrometer (laboratory, process and portable)
- Regional perspective of demand patterns in various advanced and emerging markets: North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific, and emerging regions.
End-user analysis of the following industries:
- Pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and life sciences
- Government and academic research institutions and laboratories
- Environmental safety, and agricultural research testing laboratories
- Chemicals and petrochemicals
- Food and beverage
- Oil and gas
- Water and wastewater
- Others (forensics, polymers and plastics, power generation, cosmetics)
Further, market growth forecasts for segments and an in-depth analysis of the competitive situation, including vendors' market shares are included.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Segmentation
- Market Distribution Channels
3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Molecular Analysis Spectrometers Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecasts and Trends - Total Molecular Analysis Spectrometers Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Molecular Analysis Spectrometers Market
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Top Competitors
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity - Portability Drives Opportunity
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
7. IR Spectrometers
- IR Spectrometers Segment Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast by Product Discussion
- Laboratory IR Spectrometers Revenue Forecast
- Laboratory IR Spectrometers Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Process IR Spectrometers Revenue Forecast
- Process IR Spectrometers Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Portable IR Spectrometers Revenue Forecast
- Portable IR Spectrometers Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Product Highlights
- Competitive Environment
8. UV Spectrometers
- UV Spectrometers Segment Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast by Product Discussion
- Laboratory UV Spectrometers Revenue Forecast
- Laboratory UV Spectrometers Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Process UV Spectrometers Revenue Forecast
- Process UV Spectrometers Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Product Highlights
- Competitive Environment
9. Raman Spectrometers
- Raman Spectrometers Segment Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast by Product Discussion
- Laboratory Raman Spectrometers Revenue Forecast
- Laboratory Raman Spectrometers Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Process Raman Spectrometers Revenue Forecast
- Process Raman Spectrometers Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Portable Raman Spectrometers Revenue Forecast
- Portable Raman Spectrometers Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Product Highlights
- Competitive Environment
10. The Last Word
