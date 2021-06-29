Global Molecular Cytogenetics Market Report 2021: Laboratory 4.0 Set to Transform Molecular Cytogenetics Landscape
Jun 29, 2021, 12:15 ET
The "Molecular Cytogenetics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Molecular Cytogenetics Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2026
Molecular Cytogenetics involves all aspects of chromosome biology, such as structural and functional organization of the chromosome and nucleus, chromosomal variation and abnormalities, and the applications of chromosome biology in medicine and tumor genetics.
These screening tests analyze complicated genomic interactions and help to determine the progress of a disease. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Molecular Cytogenetics estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period.
Consumables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.8% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $746.7 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $159.7 Million by 2026
The Molecular Cytogenetics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$746.7 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$159.7 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 6.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.2% CAGR.
Significant rise in target patient population across the world, and rising preference for CGH in clinical diagnosis, is expected to drive the market further, providing players with lucrative opportunities. Growing awareness levels of genetic disorders and expanding pool of research laboratories specializing in molecular biology techniques, would be beneficial for cytogenetics solutions. Rise in incidence of cancer and the subsequent demand for personalized medicine, is likely to enhance market prospects in a major way.
Software & Services Segment to Reach $451.8 Million by 2026
In the global Software & Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$231.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$404.8 Million by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$24.1 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 9.2% CAGR through the analysis period.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Challenges and Opportunities for Clinical Diagnostics amid the Pandemic
- French Research Team Develops CoronaFISH
- Immuno RNA Fluorescence ISH for Visualization of COVID-19 Causing SARS-CoV-2
- Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies: An Introductory Prelude
- Future Prospects Remain Favorable for Cytogenetics Technologies
- Uptrend in Life Sciences R&D and Healthcare Spending Creates Fertile Environment
- Northbound Trajectory in Med Tech Sector to Generate Parallel Opportunities
- Developed Regions: Key Revenue Contributors
- Fast Paced Growth Projected in Developing Regions
- Competitive Scenario
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- Abbott Molecular
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Applied Spectral Imaging
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Cytognomix Inc.
- CytoTest Inc.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Illumina Inc.
- Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH
- Oxford Gene Technology
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- SciGene Corporation
- Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Critical Importance of Molecular Biology in Laboratory Processes: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth
- Advanced Molecular Biology Techniques Broaden the Scope of Cytogenetics Technologies
- Comparative Genome Hybridization (CGH): Largest & Fastest Growing Market Segment
- Rising Adoption of Array Based CGH to Spur Overall Demand
- aCGH Simplifies Diagnosis of Chromosomal Anomalies
- Clinical Pathological Testing: A Growing Vertical for aCGH
- Impact of Rising Emphasis on R&D on Microarray Technology
- Leveraging Established Use Case, FISH Technology Continues to Find Favor
- Next Generation Sequencing Seeks Role in Cytogenetics Processes
- Molecular Cytogenetics Greatly Benefit Cancer Prognosis
- Cancer Care Made Easier with Highly-Multiplexed FISH
- Diverse Applications of FISH Technology in Oncology
- Growing Demand for Targeted Therapies in Cancer Treatment Presents Lucrative Opportunities
- Increasing Significance of Cytogenetic Analysis in Genetic Disease Diagnosis
- Uptrend in Genetic Disease Testing Augments Prospects
- List of Genetic Disorders by Event, Genetic Manifestation and Prevalence
- Top Ten Genetic Diseases Worldwide
- Proven Efficacy in Nucleic Acid Diagnostics Favors Market Growth
- Expanding Role of Molecular Cytogenetics in Personalized Medicine
- Companion Diagnostics Lead the Way to Personalized Medicine
- Digitalization, Automation and AI Trends Set to Shape Future Growth
- Lab Automation Speeds Up
- Laboratory 4.0 Set to Transform Molecular Cytogenetics Landscape
- Laboratory Information Systems Gain Traction
- Artificial Intelligence : The Future of LIS
- Biotech Research Spending Patterns Steer Momentum
- Technology Advancements & Improvements Bolster Growth
- Ageing Demographics to Drive Demand
- Technology Overview
- A Preface to Cytogenetics
- Basic Terms and Definitions in Molecular Biology
- An Overview of Select Chromosomal Anomalies
- Molecular Cytogenetics
- Insight into Molecular Cytogenetics Techniques
- Fluorescence in situ Hybridization (FISH)
- Comparative Genomic Hybridization (CGH)
- Advent of Microarray Technology
- Microarrays in Comparative Genomic Hybridization
- Principle Underlying aCGH
- Low Resolution and High Resolution aCGH
- A Review of Molecular Biology Techniques in Cytogenetics
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- The United States: Prime Market for Cytogenetics Technologies
- CGH Technologies Witness Higher Adoption
- Established Role Sustains Momentum in FISH Technology
- Ageing Population and Growing Incidence of Cancer & Lifestyle Diseases - Opportunity Indicators
- Emphasis on Personalized Medicine & Companion Diagnostics Widens Scope
- Growing Focus on Genetic Testing Widens the Business Case
- Emphasis on Early Diagnosis & Need to Reduce Healthcare Costs Augment Demand
- Market Analytics
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
AUSTRALIA
INDIA
SOUTH KOREA
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
MEXICO
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
IRAN
ISRAEL
SAUDI ARABIA
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 44
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ibxdxs
