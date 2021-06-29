Global Molecular Cytogenetics Market Report 2021: Laboratory 4.0 Set to Transform Molecular Cytogenetics Landscape

DUBLIN, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Molecular Cytogenetics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Molecular Cytogenetics Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2026

Molecular Cytogenetics involves all aspects of chromosome biology, such as structural and functional organization of the chromosome and nucleus, chromosomal variation and abnormalities, and the applications of chromosome biology in medicine and tumor genetics.

These screening tests analyze complicated genomic interactions and help to determine the progress of a disease. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Molecular Cytogenetics estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period.

Consumables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.8% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $746.7 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $159.7 Million by 2026

The Molecular Cytogenetics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$746.7 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$159.7 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 6.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.2% CAGR.



Significant rise in target patient population across the world, and rising preference for CGH in clinical diagnosis, is expected to drive the market further, providing players with lucrative opportunities. Growing awareness levels of genetic disorders and expanding pool of research laboratories specializing in molecular biology techniques, would be beneficial for cytogenetics solutions. Rise in incidence of cancer and the subsequent demand for personalized medicine, is likely to enhance market prospects in a major way.

Software & Services Segment to Reach $451.8 Million by 2026

In the global Software & Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$231.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$404.8 Million by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$24.1 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 9.2% CAGR through the analysis period.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Challenges and Opportunities for Clinical Diagnostics amid the Pandemic

French Research Team Develops CoronaFISH

Immuno RNA Fluorescence ISH for Visualization of COVID-19 Causing SARS-CoV-2

Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies: An Introductory Prelude

Future Prospects Remain Favorable for Cytogenetics Technologies

Uptrend in Life Sciences R&D and Healthcare Spending Creates Fertile Environment

Northbound Trajectory in Med Tech Sector to Generate Parallel Opportunities

Developed Regions: Key Revenue Contributors

Fast Paced Growth Projected in Developing Regions

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Critical Importance of Molecular Biology in Laboratory Processes: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth

Advanced Molecular Biology Techniques Broaden the Scope of Cytogenetics Technologies

Comparative Genome Hybridization (CGH): Largest & Fastest Growing Market Segment

Rising Adoption of Array Based CGH to Spur Overall Demand

aCGH Simplifies Diagnosis of Chromosomal Anomalies

Clinical Pathological Testing: A Growing Vertical for aCGH

Impact of Rising Emphasis on R&D on Microarray Technology

Leveraging Established Use Case, FISH Technology Continues to Find Favor

Next Generation Sequencing Seeks Role in Cytogenetics Processes

Molecular Cytogenetics Greatly Benefit Cancer Prognosis

Cancer Care Made Easier with Highly-Multiplexed FISH

Diverse Applications of FISH Technology in Oncology

Growing Demand for Targeted Therapies in Cancer Treatment Presents Lucrative Opportunities

Increasing Significance of Cytogenetic Analysis in Genetic Disease Diagnosis

Uptrend in Genetic Disease Testing Augments Prospects

List of Genetic Disorders by Event, Genetic Manifestation and Prevalence

Top Ten Genetic Diseases Worldwide

Proven Efficacy in Nucleic Acid Diagnostics Favors Market Growth

Expanding Role of Molecular Cytogenetics in Personalized Medicine

Companion Diagnostics Lead the Way to Personalized Medicine

Digitalization, Automation and AI Trends Set to Shape Future Growth

Lab Automation Speeds Up

Laboratory 4.0 Set to Transform Molecular Cytogenetics Landscape

Laboratory Information Systems Gain Traction

Artificial Intelligence : The Future of LIS

Biotech Research Spending Patterns Steer Momentum

Technology Advancements & Improvements Bolster Growth

Ageing Demographics to Drive Demand

Technology Overview

A Preface to Cytogenetics

Basic Terms and Definitions in Molecular Biology

An Overview of Select Chromosomal Anomalies

Molecular Cytogenetics

Insight into Molecular Cytogenetics Techniques

Fluorescence in situ Hybridization (FISH)

Comparative Genomic Hybridization (CGH)

Advent of Microarray Technology

Microarrays in Comparative Genomic Hybridization

Principle Underlying aCGH

Low Resolution and High Resolution aCGH

A Review of Molecular Biology Techniques in Cytogenetics

UNITED STATES

The United States : Prime Market for Cytogenetics Technologies

: Prime Market for Cytogenetics Technologies CGH Technologies Witness Higher Adoption

Established Role Sustains Momentum in FISH Technology

Ageing Population and Growing Incidence of Cancer & Lifestyle Diseases - Opportunity Indicators

Emphasis on Personalized Medicine & Companion Diagnostics Widens Scope

Growing Focus on Genetic Testing Widens the Business Case

Emphasis on Early Diagnosis & Need to Reduce Healthcare Costs Augment Demand

Market Analytics

Total Companies Profiled: 44

