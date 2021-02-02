Global Molecular Diagnostics for Infectious Disease Markets Report 2021: COVID-19 Drives a Surge in Demand - Microbiology Lab my Disappear while Multiplex Takes Center Stage

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Molecular Diagnostics for Infectious Disease By Syndrome, Plex, Place and by Country. With COVID-19 Impact & Forecasting/Analysis, and Executive Guides 2021 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Molecular Diagnostics - Infectious Disease sector of the clinical diagnostics industry is poised for record growth.



COVID-19 Drives a surge in demand but what is the long term impact? The microbiology lab my disappear while multiplex takes center stage.



A market that just keeps on growing but is spiking as an enormous C19Dx demand sweeps over the globe. Find out what the numbers are in this informative report, and find out about the exciting developments in multiplex assays which threaten to change diagnosis and treatment while limiting the threat of antimicrobial drug resistance.

Infectious disease testing directly benefits from the explosion in biotechnology, especially genomics. A range of dynamic trends is pushing market growth and company valuations.

Trends like:

multiplex testing

pathogen evolution and pandemics

biotechnology advances in genetics

climate change

globalization

the rise of rapid testing

Exciting technical developments especially in the seesaw between nucleic acid testing and immunoassay, hold the promise of a dynamic, growing and evolving world market that holds the promise of diagnostics taking the lead in infectious disease eradication.

The report has hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of Current 2020 United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help sharpen your pricing. The report includes detailed breakouts for 15 Countries and 4 Regions. A detailed breakout for any country in the world is available to purchasers of the report.

Key Topics Covered:

Molecular Diagnostics of Infectious Disease - Strategic Situation Analysis and Impact of COVID-19

Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff

Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

1. Introduction and Market Definition

1.1 What is Molecular Diagnostics

1.2 The Diagnostics Revolution

1.3 Market Definition

1.3.1 Revenues

1.4 Methodology

1.4.1 Authors

1.4.2 Sources

1.5 U.S. Medical Market and Clinical Laboratory Testing - Perspective

1.5.1 U.S. Medicare Expenditures for Clinical Testing

2. The Infectious Diseases - Market Analysis by Disease

2.1 HIV - Human Immunodeficiency Virus (AIDS)

2.1.1 Virology

2.1.1.1 Classification

2.1.1.2 Structure and genome

2.1.1.3 Tropism

2.1.1.4 Replication cycle

2.1.1.5 Genetic variability

2.1.2 Diagnosis

2.1.3 Testing

2.1.3.1 Antibody tests

2.1.3.2 Point of Care Tests (POCT)

2.1.3.4 Antigen Tests

2.1.3.5 Nucleic acid-based tests (NAT)

2.1.3.6 Other tests used in HIV treatment

2.1.4 Market Opportunity Analysis

2.2 HBV - Hepatitis B

2.2.1 Virology

2.2.1.1 Genome

2.2.1.2 Pathogenesis

2.2.1.3 Hepatitis B virus replication

2.2.1.4 Serotypes and genotypes

2.2.2 Mechanisms

2.2.3 Diagnosis

2.2.4 Market Opportunity Analysis

2.3 HCV - Hepatitis C

2.3.1 Taxonomy

2.3.2 Structure

2.3.2.2 Genome

2.3.3 Molecular biology

2.3.4 Replication

2.3.5 Genotypes

2.3.5.1 Clinical importance

2.3.6 Market Opportunity Analysis

2.4 HPV - Human papillomavirus

2.4.1 Virology

2.4.1.1 E6/E7 proteins

2.4.1.2 Role in cancer

2.4.1.3 E2 research

2.4.1.4 Latency period

2.4.1.5 Clearance

2.4.2 Diagnosis

2.4.2.1 Cervical testing

2.4.2.2 Oral testing

2.4.2.3 Testing men

2.4.2.4 Other testing

2.4.3 Market Opportunity Analysis

2.5 Influenza

2.5.1 Virology

2.5.1.1 Types of virus

2.5.1.2 Influenzavirus A

2.5.1.3 Influenzavirus B

2.5.1.4 Influenzavirus C

2.5.1.5 Structure, properties, and subtype nomenclature

2.5.1.6 Replication

2.5.2 Testing

2.5.2.1 Advantages/Disadvantages of Molecular Assays

2.5.3 Market Opportunity Analysis

2.6 CTGC - Chlamydia/Gonorhea

2.6.1 Gonorrhea

2.6.1.1 Diagnosis

2.6.1.2 Screening

2.6.2 Chlamydia

2.6.2.1 Diagnosis

2.6.2.2 Screening

2.6.3 Testing

2.6.3.1 Nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs).

2.6.3.2 Performance of NAAT Tests

2.6.4 Market Opportunity Analysis

2.7 Tuberculosis

2.7.1 Mycobacteria

2.7.2 Diagnosis

2.7.2.1 Active tuberculosis

2.7.2.2 Latent tuberculosis

2.7.3 Epidemiology

2.7.4 Molecular Diagnostic Tests

2.7.5 Market Opportunity Analysis

2.8 MRSA - Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus

2.8.1 Diagnosis

2.8.2 FDA Approved Molecular Tests

2.8.3 Market Opportunity Analysis

2.9 VRE - Vancomycin-resistant Enterococcus

2.9.1 FDA Approved MDx Tests for VRE

2.9.2 Market Opportunity Analysis

2.10 Blood Screening

2.10.1 Collection and Testing

2.10.2 FDA Approved Multiplex Assays

2.10.3 Market Opportunity Analysis

2.11 COVID-19

2.11.1 Signs and symptoms

2.11.2 Transmission

2.11.3 Diagnosis

2.11.4 Prevention

2.11.5 Management

2.11.6 Prognosis

2.12 Pandemic Diagnostics

2.12.1 Risk Management - Spark and Spread

2.12.2 Dx Technology - Nucleic Acid Based

2.12.3 Dx Technology - Immunoassay & Serology

2.12.4 Time to Market and Preparedness Issues

2.12.5 Unrecognized Role of Multiplex in Pandemic Mangement

3. Industry Overview

3.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

3.1.1 Academic Research Lab

3.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer

3.1.3 Instrumentation Supplier

3.1.4 Distributor and Reagent Supplier

3.1.5 Independent Testing Lab

3.1.6 Public National/regional lab

3.1.7 Hospital lab

3.1.8 Physician Office Labs

3.1.9 Audit Body

3.1.10 Certification Body

3.2 The Clinical Laboratory Market Segments

3.2.1 Traditional Market Segmentation

3.2.2 Laboratory Focus and Segmentation

3.3 Industry Structure

3.3.1 Hospital Testing Share

3.3.2 Economies of Scale

3.3.2.1 Hospital vs. Central Lab

3.3.3 Physician Office Lab's

3.3.4 Physician's and POCT

3.4 Profiles of Key MDx Companies

Abbott Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics

Ador Diagnostics

Akonni Biosystems

Alveo Technologies

Applied BioCode

Atlas Genetics

Aus Diagnostics

BD Diagnostics

Beckman Coulter

Biocartis

bioMerieux

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH

Cepheid

Chembio

Curetis

Diagenode Diagnostics

DiaSorin

Eiken Chemical

Fusion Genomics

Genedrive

GenePOC Diagnostics

GenMark Dx

Grifols

Hologic

Illumina

Inflammatix

Janssen Diagnostics

Karius

Lexagene

Luminex

Mbio Diagnostics

Meridian Bioscience

Mesa Biotech

Mobidiag

Nanomix

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Panagene

Primerdesign

Prominex

Qiagen

Quantumdx

Quidel

Roche Molecular Diagnostics

Seegene

Siemens Healthineers

SpeeDx

T2 Biosystems

Thermo Fisher

Veramarx

XCR Diagnostics

4. Market Trends

4.1 Factors Driving Growth

4.1.1 New Genotypes Creating New Markets

4.1.2 Aging Population a Boon for All Diagnostics

4.1.3 Developing World Driving ID Dx Growth

4.1.4 Point of Care - Why Centralization is Losing Steam

4.1.5 Self Testing

4.1.6 The Need for Speed

4.1.7 The COVID Pandemic

4.2 Factors Limiting Growth

4.2.1 Lower Costs

4.2.2 Infectious Disease is Declining

4.2.3 Wellness Hurts

4.2.4 Economic Growth improves Living Standards

4.3 Instrumentation and Automation

4.3.1 Instruments Key to Market Share

4.3.2 The Shrinking Machine

4.3.2 Multiplex, Point of Care and The Speed Factor

4.4 Diagnostic Technology Development

4.4.1 The Sepsis Testing Market - A New Direction?

4.4.2 POCT/Self Testing as a Disruptive Force

4.4.3 The Genetics Play - One Test for All Known Infections

4.4.4 Antibiotic Resistance Genes - Simplifying Diagnostics

5. Molecular Dx - Infectious Disease Recent Developments

Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

Importance of These Developments

How to Use This Section

Scanogen Developing 90 Minute Infection Test

Malaria Assays Use CRISPR for Point-of-Care Multispecies Detection

FDA Provides Self Testing SARS-CoV-2 EAU Guidance

Mammoth Biosciences Announces Rapid, CRISPR-Based COVID-19 Diagnostic

Genetic Signatures Gets CE Mark for Coronavirus Molecular Test

Qiagen Respiratory Panel with Coronavirus Receives CE Mark

Lumos Diagnostics Closes $15M Series A Funding

Series A Funding Fusion Genomics to Assess NGS-Based Respiratory Tract Infection Assay

New Genomic Tests Diagnose Deadly Infections Faster

Biotia Raises $2.4M Seed Round

Seed Round STDs resurge in US

Ares Genetics signs R&D agreement with leading global IVD corporation

Cell-Free DNA Used for Infectious Disease Testing

One BioMed Raises $5M

FDA grants Qiagen clearance for syndromic testing system

iCubate, Wondfo Biotech Form Chinese JV to Develop MDx Assays

Researchers Launch CRISPR Dx Firm Sherlock Biosciences

Israel's BATM to Invest up to $30M in Ador Diagnostics

BATM to Invest up to in Ador Diagnostics Superbug Test from Mobidiag Gets CE Mark

Akonni Biosystems Submits Multiplex Diagnostics System to FDA

Mesa Biotech RSV Test Wins CE Mark

Karius Test to Be Available in Brazil

Panagene's STD kit gains Approval

Startup Prominex Raises $4M in Series A1

in Series A1 GenePOC's Investment Validated by Medicare Decision

GenePOC launches its GenePOC CDiff test in Canada

NYU researchers adapt HIV test to Zika virus

researchers adapt HIV test to Zika virus Bruker to Acquire Majority Stake in Infectious Disease MDx Firm Hain

Applied BioCode's Syndromic Gastrointestinal Pathogen Panel Approved by the FDA

Ares Genetics to develop AI diagnostic test for infectious diseases

6. The Global Market for Molecular Diagnostics Infectious Disease

6.1 Global Market Overview by Country

6.2 Global Market by Syndrome - Overview

6.3 Global Market by Plex - Overview

6.4 Global Market by Place - Overview

7. Global MDx Infectious Disease Markets - By Syndrome

7.1 Respiratory

7.2 Gastrointestinal

7.3 Blood

7.4 Meningitis/Encephalitis

7.5 Sexually Transmitted Disease

8. Global MDx Markets for Infectious Disease - by Plex

8.1 Single Plex

8.2 Duplex

8.3 Triplex

8.4 Multiplex Technology

9. Global MDx Infectious Disease Markets - by Place

9.1 Hospital Lab

9.2 Outpatient Lab

9.3 POC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qs4gch

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

