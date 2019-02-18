Global Molecular Diagnostics Market to 2028 - Rise of Next Generation Ultrasensitive Molecular Diagnostics

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Molecular Diagnostics Market: Focus on Product Type (Kits and Consumables, Systems, Software & Others), Applications, Technologies, End-User, Country Data (15 Countries), and Competitive Landscape: Analysis and Forecast: 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is expected to continue to grow with a double digit CAGR of 10.89% during the forecast period, 2018-2028. Growing at a CAGR of 11.08% during the forecast period of 2018-2028, the kits and consumables product segment is anticipated to generate a value of $20.33 billion in 2028. However, the global market for software and other products is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.74% during the forecast period 2018-2028.

The increasing prevalence of chronic disorders and an overall increased demand for preventive medication with minimal/no side-effect are promoting the growth of the global molecular diagnostics market, providing platform for the designing and development of highly enhanced and optimum products that would direct patients to their appropriate treatment modules. These individualized care regimes are improving the quality of life of the patients and reducing economic, societal, and clinical burden, projecting a future of prosperity.

Presently, product categories within the molecular diagnostics market include kits and consumables, systems, and software and others. Till date, the healthcare industry has witnessed a number of successful products that have contributed significantly in enhancing the technological advancements in making molecular diagnostics more precise. However, the consistent evolution of the market has further necessitated the insurgence of more advanced research initiatives that look to devise the optimum assay with the confluence of multiplexing and low cost. Additionally, with systems being developed at the interface of different technologies, precision diagnostics is soon to become a widespread reality.

The answers to the following key questions can be derived from this report:

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global molecular diagnostics market?

What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global molecular diagnostics market?

How will each segment of the global molecular diagnostics market grow during the forecast period and what will be the revenue generated by each of the segments by the end of 2028?

What are the key developmental strategies which are implemented by the major players in order to sustain in the competitive market? What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions for molecular diagnostics?

Who are the leading players with significant offerings to the global molecular diagnostics market? What is the current market dominance for each of these leading players?

What would be the compound growth rate witnessed by the leading players in the market during the forecast period 2018-2028? Which molecular diagnostic product type is having the most promising growth?

What are the key applications in global molecular diagnostics market? What are the major segments of these applications? What technologies are dominating these application segments?

What are the major technologies that are employed in the global molecular diagnostics market? Which is the dominating technology?

Who are the primary end-users of the global molecular diagnostics market? Which is the fastest growing end-use segment in the global molecular diagnostics market?

Who are the key manufacturers in the global molecular diagnostics market, and what are their contributions? Also, what is the growth potential of each major molecular diagnostics manufacturer?

What is the scope of the global molecular diagnostics market in North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , and Rest-of-the-World? Which molecular diagnostics application dominates these regions?

Key trends targeted in the report:



What are the emerging trends in the global molecular diagnostics market? How are these trends revolutionizing the diagnostic procedure?

Which technologies are anticipated to break-through the current molecular diagnostic regime?

Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future and why?

What are the regulatory procedures that are required to unify the approval process for emerging molecular diagnostics? How will they enhance the reimbursement scenario?

What are the gaps in regularizing optimum molecular diagnostic adoption in regular healthcare routines? How are these gaps being tackled?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Historical Perspective

1.4 Significant Technologies

1.5 Classification of Molecular Diagnostics

1.6 Global Footprint

1.7 Future Potential



2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Overview

2.2 Iceberg Analysis - Global Molecular Diagnostics Market

2.3 Impact Analysis

2.4 Market Drivers

2.4.1 A Highly Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases and Various Types of Cancer, Globally

2.4.2 Growth in the Biomarker Identification Market and Advancements in Molecular Techniques

2.4.3 Increase in Awareness and Acceptance of Personalized Medicines on a Global Level

2.4.4 Significant External Funding for Executing Research and Development Exercises

2.5 Market Restraints

2.5.1 Uncertain Reimbursement Scenario

2.5.2 Lack of High-Complexity Testing Centers

2.5.3 Complex Regulatory Frameworks Delaying the Approval of New Molecular Diagnostic Tests

2.6 Market Opportunities

2.6.1 Massive Scope for Adoption of Molecular Diagnostics in Emerging Nations

2.6.2 Increase in the Adoption of Automation & Multiplexing of Technologies

2.6.3 Rise of Next Generation Ultrasensitive Molecular Diagnostics

2.6.4 Novel Revenue Streams



3 Competitive Landscape

3.1 Key Strategies and Developments

3.1.1 Synergistic Activities

3.1.2 Approvals

3.1.3 Product Launches and Enhancements

3.1.4 Acquisitions

3.1.5 Funding and Expansion Activities

3.2 Market Share Analysis

3.3 Growth Share Analysis (Opportunity Mapping)

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Regulatory Framework

4.1 Legal Requirements and Framework in the U.S.

4.2 Legal Requirements and Framework in Europe

4.3 Legal Requirements and Framework in Asia-Pacific

4.3.1 China

4.3.2 Japan



5 Global Molecular Diagnostics Market (by Product)

5.1 Overview

5.2 Kits and Consumables

5.3 Systems

5.4 Software and Other Products



6 Global Molecular Diagnostics Market (by Application)

6.1 Overview

6.2 Core Molecular Diagnostics

6.2.1 Infectious Diseases

6.2.2 Genetic Testing

6.2.3 Blood Donor Screening

6.2.4 Oncology (Excluding Companion Diagnostics and Liquid Biopsy)

6.2.5 Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) Testing

6.2.6 Other Applications

6.3 Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT)

6.4 Companion Diagnostics

6.5 Liquid Biopsy



7 Global Molecular Diagnostics Market (by Technology)

7.1 Overview

7.2 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

7.3 Sequencing

7.4 Microarray

7.5 In-situ Hybridization

7.6 Immunohistochemistry

7.7 Nucleic Acid Amplification

7.8 Isothermal Amplification

7.9 Others



8 Global Molecular Diagnostics Market (by End-User)

8.1 Overview

8.2 Hospitals

8.3 Diagnostic Centers

8.4 Out-Patient Clinics/General Practitioners

8.5 Research Laboratories



9 Global Molecular Diagnostics Market (by Region)

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America

9.2.1 The U.S.

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 France

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 The U.K.

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 The Netherlands

9.3.7 Rest-of-Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 Singapore

9.4.6 Rest-of-APAC

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Mexico

9.5.3 Rest-of-Latin America

9.6 Rest-of-the-World



10 Company Profiles



Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

bioMrieux S.A.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Cynvenio Biosystems, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

GUARDANT HEALTH, INC

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Invivoscribe Technologies, Inc.

MolecularMD Corporation

QIAGEN N.V.

QuantuMDx Group Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pmbqfz/global_molecular?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

