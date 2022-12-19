Global Molecular Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements Report/Directory 2022: Access to 1000+ Deals - Company A-Z, Stage of Development, Deal Type, and Therapy Focus

DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Molecular Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2015 to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Molecular Diagnostics Partnering 2015-2022 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 1000 molecular diagnostics deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.



The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review molecular diagnostics deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering molecular diagnostics partnering deals.



The report presents financial deal term values for molecular diagnostics deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.



The middle section of the report explores the leading dealmakers in the molecular diagnostics partnering field; both the leading deal values and most active molecular diagnostics dealmaker companies are reported allowing the reader to see who is succeeding in this dynamic dealmaking market.



One of the key highlights of the report is that over 1000 online deal records of actual molecular diagnostics deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.



In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of molecular diagnostics dealmaking. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in molecular diagnostics dealmaking since 2015, including details of headline, upfront, milestone and royalty terms.



Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading molecular diagnostics deals since 2015. Deals are listed by headline value. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.



Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active companies in molecular diagnostics dealmaking with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of molecular diagnostics deals announced by that company, as well as contract documents, where available.



Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of molecular diagnostics partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2015, where a contract document is available in the public domain. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of molecular diagnostics partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2015. The chapter is organized by specific molecular diagnostics technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.



A comprehensive series of appendices is provided organized by molecular diagnostics partnering company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, and therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.



Global Molecular Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2015-2022 provides the reader with the following key benefits:

In-depth understanding of molecular diagnostics deal trends since 2015

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Detailed access to actual molecular diagnostics contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies

Identify most active molecular diagnostics dealmakers since 2015

Insight into terms included in a molecular diagnostics partnering agreement, with real world examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

In Global Molecular Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2015-2022, the available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Technology type

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in molecular diagnostics dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Molecular diagnostics partnering over the years

2.3. Most active molecular diagnostics dealmakers

2.4. Molecular diagnostics partnering by deal type

2.5. Molecular diagnostics partnering by therapy area

2.6. Deal terms for molecular diagnostics partnering

2.6.1 Molecular diagnostics partnering headline values

2.6.2 Molecular diagnostics deal upfront payments

2.6.3 Molecular diagnostics deal milestone payments

2.6.4 Molecular diagnostics royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading molecular diagnostics deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top molecular diagnostics deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active molecular diagnostics dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active molecular diagnostics dealmakers

4.3. Most active molecular diagnostics partnering company profiles



Chapter 5 - Molecular diagnostics contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Molecular diagnostics contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Molecular diagnostics dealmaking by technology type



Appendices

Appendix 1 - Molecular diagnostics deals by company A-Z

Appendix 2 - Molecular diagnostics deals by stage of development

Appendix 3 - Molecular diagnostics deals by deal type

Appendix 4 - Molecular diagnostics deals by therapy area

Appendix 5 - Appendix 6 - Table of figures

