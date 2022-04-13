Global Molecular Imaging (MI) Equipment Market Report 2022-2026: Market Penetration of PET/CT, PET/MRI, SPECT, and SPECT/CT Systems

DUBLIN, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Molecular Imaging (MI) Equipment Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research study presents an analysis of and growth opportunities for the global molecular imaging (MI) equipment market. It offers an in-depth analysis of the current trends, market size, revenue forecast (2022-2026), and market penetration of PET/CT, PET/MRI, SPECT, and SPECT/CT systems.

Each year, more than 36 million MI procedures are performed globally, increasing annually by 4 to 6%. However, problems such as exposure to radiation, longer scan time, and delayed diagnosis of diseases have emerged, drawing manufacturers' attention to technology and equipment enhancements that reduce radiation dose while improving patient comfort during a scan. Other factors driving the evolution of MI equipment include an increase in the number of patients with cancer, cardiac diseases, and neurological ailments.

In 2020, the MI equipment market experienced a decline at the global level due to the supply challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, a trend toward a return to the pre-pandemic status of the supply chains for MI equipment was evident in the last quarter of 2020, which resulted in clearing back-logs of equipment sales and significant increase in revenue from the year 2020 to 2021.

Increased demand for radio pharmaceuticals that are used in MI resulted in the in-house production of radioisotopes using local cyclotrons. Development of novel radioisotopes is expected to increase the use of MI equipment for new clinical applications including Alzheimer's, melanomas, and prostate cancers.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Molecular Imaging (MI) Equipment Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Market Segmentation

Therapeutic Indications

Highlights

Key Competitors for the MI Equipment Market

Competitors in the MI Equipment Market by Product

Key Growth Metrics for the MI Equipment Market

Distribution Channels

MI Ecosystem - Present and Future

Market Opportunity and Segment Growth Trends

Trend - Increase in Cyclotrons Installed Base for In-house Production of Radiotracers

Next Opportunity for PET Scanning Is to Potentially Aid in the Diagnosis of AD

Growth Drivers for the MI Equipment Market

Growth Restraints for the MI Equipment Market

Forecast Assumptions

3. Market Dynamics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Product

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis by Product

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis by Region

Pricing Trends Forecast by Product

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis by Product

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, PET/CT Systems

Key Growth Metrics for the PET/CT Systems Segment

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, PET/CT Systems Segment

Revenue Forecast by Region, PET/CT Systems Segment

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, PET/CT Systems Segment

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis, PET/CT Systems Segment

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, PET/MRI Systems

Key Growth Metrics for the PET/MRI Systems Segment

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, PET/MRI Systems Segment

Revenue Forecast by Region, PET/MRI Systems Segment

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, PET/MRI Systems Segment

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis, PET/MRI Systems Segment

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, SPECT Systems

Key Growth Metrics for the SPECT Systems Segment

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, SPECT Systems Segment

Revenue Forecast by Region, SPECT Systems Segment

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, SPECT Systems Segment

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis, SPECT Systems Segment

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, SPECT/CT Systems

Key Growth Metrics for SPECT/CT Systems Segment

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, SPECT/CT Systems Segment

Revenue Forecast by Region, SPECT/CT Systems Segment

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, SPECT/CT Systems Segment

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis - SPECT/CT Systems Segment

8. Growth Opportunity Universe, Molecular Imaging

Growth Opportunity 1 - Miniature and Portable PET/CT Systems for Smaller Healthcare Providers, Such as Standalone Imaging/Radiology Centers

Growth Opportunity 2 - Whole Body PET/CT for New Clinical Applications and Reduced Exposure to Radiation

Growth Opportunity 3 - AI Platforms in MI to Improve Patient Care

Growth Opportunity 4 - MI to Enter New Therapeutic Areas

Growth Opportunity 5 - Increased Adoption of Cyclotrons for In-House Production of Radionuclides

9. Next Steps

