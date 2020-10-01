Global Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Deal, Terms and Agreements 2014-2020 - Access to 800+ Monoclonal Antibodies Deal Records

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2020 report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter monoclonal antibody partnering deals. The majority of deals are development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors monoclonal antibody technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.

Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.

This report contains a comprehensive listing of all monoclonal antibody partnering deals announced since Jan 2014, including financial terms where available, including links to online deal records of actual monoclonal antibody partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.

In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided organized by monoclonal antibody partnering company A-Z, deal type definitions and monoclonal antibody partnering agreements example. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in monoclonal antibody partnering and dealmaking since 2014.

Report scope

Global Monoclonal antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2020 includes:

Trends in monoclonal antibodies dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014

Analysis of monoclonal antibodies deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to over 800 monoclonal antibodies deal records

The leading monoclonal antibodies deals by value since 2014

Includes chimeric mAb, humanized mAb, human mAb and murine mAb deals and alliances since 2014

Available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Monoclonal antibodies type

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in monoclonal antibody dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Monoclonal antibody partnering over the years

2.3. Most active monoclonal antibody dealmakers

2.4. Monoclonal antibody partnering by deal type

2.5. Monoclonal antibody partnering by therapy area

2.6. Deal terms for monoclonal antibody partnering

2.6.1 Monoclonal antibody partnering headline values

2.6.2 Monoclonal antibody deal upfront payments

2.6.3 Monoclonal antibody deal milestone payments

2.6.4 Monoclonal antibody royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading monoclonal antibody deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top monoclonal antibody deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active monoclonal antibody dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active monoclonal antibody dealmakers

4.3. Most active monoclonal antibody partnering company profiles



Chapter 5 - Monoclonal antibody contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Monoclonal antibody contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Monoclonal antibody dealmaking by technology type

Monoclonal antibodies

Chimeric mAb

Humanized mAb

Human mAb

Murine mAb



Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center

7.1. Online partnering

7.2. Partnering events

7.3. Further reading on dealmaking



Appendices

Appendix 1 - Monoclonal antibody deals by company A-Z

Appendix 2 - Monoclonal antibody deals by stage of development

Discovery

Preclinical

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Regulatory

Marketed

Formulation

Appendix 3 - Monoclonal antibody deals by deal type

Asset purchase

Assignment

Bigpharma outlicensing

Co-development

Collaborative R&D

Co-market

Co-promotion

CRADA

Development

Distribution

Equity purchase

Evaluation

Grant

Joint venture

Licensing

Loan

Manufacturing

Marketing

Material transfer

Option

Promotion

Research

Settlement

Spin out

Sub-license

Supply

Technology transfer

Termination

Appendix 4 - Monoclonal antibody deals by therapy area

Cardiovascular

Central Nervous System

Dental

Dermatology

Gastrointestinal

Hematology

Hospital care

Immunology

Infectives

Metabolic

Oncology

Ophthalmics

Orphan disease

Pediatrics

Respiratory

Appendix 5 - Deal type definitions



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p62oi

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

