Global Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Deal, Terms and Agreements 2014-2020 - Access to 800+ Monoclonal Antibodies Deal Records
The Global Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2020 report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter monoclonal antibody partnering deals. The majority of deals are development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors monoclonal antibody technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.
Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.
This report contains a comprehensive listing of all monoclonal antibody partnering deals announced since Jan 2014, including financial terms where available, including links to online deal records of actual monoclonal antibody partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.
In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided organized by monoclonal antibody partnering company A-Z, deal type definitions and monoclonal antibody partnering agreements example. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in monoclonal antibody partnering and dealmaking since 2014.
Report scope
Global Monoclonal antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2020 includes:
- Trends in monoclonal antibodies dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014
- Analysis of monoclonal antibodies deal structure
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Access to over 800 monoclonal antibodies deal records
- The leading monoclonal antibodies deals by value since 2014
- Includes chimeric mAb, humanized mAb, human mAb and murine mAb deals and alliances since 2014
Available deals are listed by:
- Company A-Z
- Headline value
- Stage of development at signing
- Deal component type
- Monoclonal antibodies type
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in monoclonal antibody dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Monoclonal antibody partnering over the years
2.3. Most active monoclonal antibody dealmakers
2.4. Monoclonal antibody partnering by deal type
2.5. Monoclonal antibody partnering by therapy area
2.6. Deal terms for monoclonal antibody partnering
2.6.1 Monoclonal antibody partnering headline values
2.6.2 Monoclonal antibody deal upfront payments
2.6.3 Monoclonal antibody deal milestone payments
2.6.4 Monoclonal antibody royalty rates
Chapter 3 - Leading monoclonal antibody deals
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Top monoclonal antibody deals by value
Chapter 4 - Most active monoclonal antibody dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active monoclonal antibody dealmakers
4.3. Most active monoclonal antibody partnering company profiles
Chapter 5 - Monoclonal antibody contracts dealmaking directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Monoclonal antibody contracts dealmaking directory
Chapter 6 - Monoclonal antibody dealmaking by technology type
Monoclonal antibodies
Chimeric mAb
Humanized mAb
Human mAb
Murine mAb
Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center
7.1. Online partnering
7.2. Partnering events
7.3. Further reading on dealmaking
Appendices
Appendix 1 - Monoclonal antibody deals by company A-Z
Appendix 2 - Monoclonal antibody deals by stage of development
Discovery
Preclinical
Phase I
Phase II
Phase III
Regulatory
Marketed
Formulation
Appendix 3 - Monoclonal antibody deals by deal type
Asset purchase
Assignment
Bigpharma outlicensing
Co-development
Collaborative R&D
Co-market
Co-promotion
CRADA
Development
Distribution
Equity purchase
Evaluation
Grant
Joint venture
Licensing
Loan
Manufacturing
Marketing
Material transfer
Option
Promotion
Research
Settlement
Spin out
Sub-license
Supply
Technology transfer
Termination
Appendix 4 - Monoclonal antibody deals by therapy area
Cardiovascular
Central Nervous System
Dental
Dermatology
Gastrointestinal
Hematology
Hospital care
Immunology
Infectives
Metabolic
Oncology
Ophthalmics
Orphan disease
Pediatrics
Respiratory
Appendix 5 - Deal type definitions
