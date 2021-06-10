Global Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Deals Directory 2014-2021: Company A-Z, Headline Value, Stage of Development at Signing, Deal Component, Monoclonal Antibodies Type

DUBLIN, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The majority of deals are development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors monoclonal antibody technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.

Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of all monoclonal antibody partnering deals announced since Jan 2014, including financial terms where available, including links to online deal records of actual monoclonal antibody partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided organized by monoclonal antibody partnering company A-Z, deal type definitions and monoclonal antibody partnering agreements example. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of monoclonal antibody technologies and products.



Global Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2021 includes:

Trends in monoclonal antibodies dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014

Analysis of monoclonal antibodies deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to over 1000 monoclonal antibodies deal records

The leading monoclonal antibodies deals by value since 2014

Includes chimeric mAb, humanized mAb, human mAb and murine mAb deals and alliances since 2014

Available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Monoclonal antibodies type

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise monoclonal antibody rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in monoclonal antibody dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Monoclonal antibody partnering over the years

2.3. Most active monoclonal antibody dealmakers

2.4. Monoclonal antibody partnering by deal type

2.5. Monoclonal antibody partnering by therapy area

2.6. Deal terms for monoclonal antibody partnering

2.6.1 Monoclonal antibody partnering headline values

2.6.2 Monoclonal antibody deal upfront payments

2.6.3 Monoclonal antibody deal milestone payments

2.6.4 Monoclonal antibody royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading monoclonal antibody deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top monoclonal antibody deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active monoclonal antibody dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active monoclonal antibody dealmakers

4.3. Most active monoclonal antibody partnering company profiles



Chapter 5 - Monoclonal antibody contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Monoclonal antibody contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Monoclonal antibody dealmaking by technology type

6.1 Monoclonal antibodies

6.2 Chimeric mAb

6.3 Humanized mAb

6.4 Human mAb

6.5 Murine mAb



Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center

7.1. Online partnering

7.2. Partnering events

7.3. Further reading on dealmaking



Appendices

Appendix 1 - Monoclonal antibody deals by company A-Z

Appendix 2 - Monoclonal antibody deals by stage of development

Appendix 3 - Monoclonal antibody deals by deal type

Appendix 4 - Monoclonal antibody deals by therapy area

Appendix 5 - Deal type definitions

