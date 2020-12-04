Global More Electric Aircraft Markets Report 2020: Market Grew at a CAGR of 6.5% During 2014-2019 - Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "More Electric Aircraft Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global more electric aircraft market grew at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2014-2019 and is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



More electric aircraft (MEA) involves the utilization of advanced electrical systems to replace the commonly used pneumatic equipment. In these aircraft, non-propulsive functions, such as pressurization, de-icing, engine starting, flight controls and actuation of the landing gear, are electrified, thereby making them highly energy efficient.



They also utilize power electronics, energy storage devices, and thermal management, safety, battery and fuel cell systems. In comparison to the traditionally used aircraft, MEA are safer, environment-friendly and cause minimal noise pollution and generate lower carbon emissions.



Significant growth in the aviation industry, along with a growing need to optimize aircraft performance, is among the key factors driving the growth of the market. In line with this, widespread adoption of MEA, owing to associated benefits such as reduced operating and maintenance costs and increased reliability, is contributing to the market growth.



This has further enabled the utilization of technologically advanced power electronics, fault-tolerant equipment, electro-hydrostatic actuators and flight control systems. Apart from this, various high-density electric motors, power conversion and generation systems are also used in the MEA.



Additionally, the growing adoption of these aircraft in the commercial sector is also providing a boost to the market growth. New aircraft are now increasingly being integrated with more electric architecture that has potential advantages, such as improved fuel efficiency, aircraft reliability and minimal dependency on fossil fuels.



Other factors, including the growing adoption of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) in the defense sector, along with the implementation of favorable government policies to ensure the continual research and development (R&D) and launch of effective and advanced product variants, are projected to drive the market further.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global more electric aircraft market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the aircraft type?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global more electric aircraft market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global More Electric Aircraft Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Application

6.1 Air Pressurization and Conditioning

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Configuration Management

6.3 Flight Control Operations Management

6.4 Power Generation Management

6.5 Power Distribution Management

6.6 Others



7 Market Breakup by Technology

7.1 Safety Systems and Advanced Materials

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Power Electronics

7.3 Energy Storage Devices

7.4 Thermal Management Systems

7.5 Others



8 Market Breakup by Aircraft Type

8.1 Fixed Wing (Narrow Body/Wide Body/Very Large Body) Aircraft

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Rotary Wing Aircraft

8.3 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

8.4 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Indicators



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

Airbus SE

Bombardier Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Lockheed Martin

Raytheon Company

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc.

Safran S.A.

Thales Group

The Boeing Company

TTTech Computertechnik AG

United Technologies Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7wd8y5

