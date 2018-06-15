Global Mosquito Repellent Wristband (Chemical & Natural) Market, 2017-2018 & 2026

The mosquito repellent wristband market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2017 to 2026

Toxic synthetic chemicals present in mosquito repellents such as ethyl hexane diol, diethyl carbonate, diethyl phthalate and DEET cause breathing ailments, skin rashes and other health risks. Also, the smoke released by burning a mosquito coil is further poisonous for pregnant women and children. With the increasing incidences of health hazards caused by synthetic mosquito repellents, consumers are switching their preferences towards natural and herbal products.

Currently, consumers in developed regions are using wrist bands made from citronella oil, neem, thyme oil, soybean oil, birch tree bark and other plant based ingredients. Also, increasing demand for cheaper and non-toxic ingredients as well as change in preference of consumers are some major factors anticipated to garner the market growth over the forecast period.

Also, increasing research & development activities on the introduction of new and cheaper natural mosquito repellent ingredients is another major factor driving the overall growth. Furthermore, increase in regulations on the use of chemical based mosquito repellants and rise in instances of skin allergies by the use of mosquito repellent lotions and gels is further driving the demand for mosquito repellent wristbands made from natural ingredients.

Among all the disease transmitting insects, mosquito is the biggest menace, spreading malaria, zika virus, west nile fever, dengue and others which are accountable for several million deaths across the globe. Mosquitos also spread fatal diseases such as Japanese encephalitis and lymphatic filariasis. Mosquito-borne diseases are caused due to the bite of an infected mosquito. The demand for mosquito repellent wristbands has augmented owing to increasing occurrences of mosquito-borne diseases especially among the infants and kids. Several developing and developed countries of Asia, Europe and North America have foreseen an outburst of the aforementioned diseases in the recent years.

In 2016, Caribbean regions of South America and North America witnessed an outbreak of zika virus initiated by bite of Aedes species of mosquito which propelled the demand for convenient and non-toxic mosquito repellents. Malaria and dengue are considered to be the most fatal diseases caused by the bite of a mosquito.

For instance, malaria is endemic in more than 100 countries across the globe with approximately 40% of the population at risk. According to WHO, around 500 million cases of malaria occur every year, out of which 90% are witnessed in African countries. Malaria accounts for about 2.7 million deaths annually and is highly prominent among the infants and kids. Thus, mosquito repellent wristbands are in high demands especially in Mexico and Brazil. Increasing population of mosquitoes is expected to bolster the impact of mosquito borne diseases which is further expected to drive the global mosquito repellent wristbands market.

Key Trends:

Natural ingredient based mosquito repellent wrist bands expected to drive the market, globally

Asia-Pacific is poised to grow rapidly in the world mosquito repellent market owing to higher demand for mosquito repellent products in countries such as China and India

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.1.1 Purpose of the Report

1.1.2 Target Audience

1.1.3 USP and Key Offerings

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Research Methodology



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Mosquito Repellent Wristbands Market Portraiture

2.2 Global Mosquito Repellent Wristbands Market (US$ Mn), by Product Type, 2017

2.3 Global Mosquito Repellent Wristbands Market (US$ Mn), by Distribution Channel, 2017

2.4 Global Mosquito Repellent Wristbands Market (US$ Mn), by Geography, 2017



Chapter 3 Global Mosquito Repellent Wristbands Market Overview

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Increasing Instances of Mosquito Borne Diseases

3.2.1.2 Increase in Demand for Natural Ingredients

3.2.1.3 Rise in Global Temperature

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 Health Vulnerabilities

3.2.3 Future Prospects

3.2.3.1 Under Penetrated Rural Markets

3.2.1 Impact Analysis of Drivers, Restraints and Future Prospects during the forecast period

3.2.2 Porter's analysis

3.2.2.1 Moderate to High Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.2.2.2 Low to Moderate Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.2.2.3 Moderate to High Threat of New Entrant

3.2.2.4 High Threat of Substitution

3.2.2.5 Moderate Competitive Rivalry

3.2.3 Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017

3.2.4 Proposed Recommendations

3.2.4.1 Negative Perceptions of Users

3.2.4.2 Product Availability

3.2.4.3 Physical Visibility of the Product

3.2.4.4 High Price of Product

3.2.4.5 Ergonomic design



Chapter 4 Global Mosquito Repellent Wristbands Market Analysis, by Product Type

4.1 Overview

4.2 Chemical Based (DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, etc.)

4.3 Natural Ingredient Based (Lavandin Oil, Lemongrass Oil, Citronella Oil, Lemon Eucalyptus Geranium Oil, Pine Tree Oil, Clove Bud Oil, Peppermint Oil, Patchouli Oil.)



Chapter 5 Global Mosquito Repellent Wristbands Market Size, by Distribution Channel

5.1 Overview

5.2 Market Share Analysis, by Application, 2017 vs 2026 (Value, %)

5.3 Departmental Stores

5.4 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

5.5 E-Tailers

5.6 Pharmacy Stores

5.7 Others (Small Retail Stores, Convenience Store, etc.)



Chapter 6 Global Mosquito Repellent Wristbands Market, By Geography



Chapter 7 Company Profiles



PARA'KITO

Mosrepel

Dabur

Kangdimedical

Kincho

Piramal Enterprises Ltd.

Mosquitno

Kinven

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9hpzdl/global_mosquito?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-mosquito-repellent-wristband-chemical--natural-market-2017-2018--2026-300666999.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

