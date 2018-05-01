NEW YORK, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Motive Lead-Acid Battery



The Lead-acid battery is the oldest secondary battery technology available in the global battery market, which is extensively used in numerous applications such as automotive, motive, stationary applications. It is majorly used owing to its cranking property, which provides the power with short span. Motive lead-acid battery refers to industrial lead-acid battery, which is designed to regular to deep discharge and provide a steady current over loner duration



Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Motive Lead-Acid Battery Market to grow at a CAGR of 9.86% during the period 2017-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Motive Lead-Acid Battery Market 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of various battery.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Motive Lead-Acid Battery Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• East Penn Manufacturing

• EnerSys

• Exide Technologies

• HOPPECKE Batteries

• Storage Battery Systems

• Trojan Battery Company

Market driver

• Increasing demand is electric for klifts

Market challenge

• increasing competition from fuel cell solutions

Market trend

• Legislative support for battery cycling

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



