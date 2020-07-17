Global Motorcycle Helmets Industry (2020 to 2027) - Market Trajectory & Analytics
DUBLIN, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Motorcycle Helmets - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Motorcycle Helmets estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Full Face, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.1% CAGR to reach US$3.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Half Face segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23.7% share of the global Motorcycle Helmets market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Motorcycle Helmets market in the U.S. is estimated at US$898.4 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.08% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1 Billion by the year 2027.
Open Face Segment Corners a 6.8% Share in 2020
In the global Open Face segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$171.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$220.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$658.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.4% CAGR through the analysis period. The publisher brings years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 379-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- Arai Helmet Ltd.
- Chih Tong Helmet Co., Ltd.
- LAZER SA
- Nolangroup SpA
- NZI Technical Protection SL (NZI Helmets)
- SHOEI Co., Ltd.
- Vega Helmet Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Increase in Motorcycle Ownership Bodes Well for Helmets Market
- Recent Market Activity
- Motorcycling & Driving Hazards
- Helmet Use - Critical for Personal Safety
- Need for Helmet Use Now Goes Beyond Personal Safety
- Helmet Laws and Enforcement - Essential for Road Safety
- Premium Motorcycle Helmet Market - A Review
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Motorcycle Helmets Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Improvement in Global GDP Performance Encourages Optimistic Forecasts
- Developing Regions Dominate Two Wheeler Markets
- Volatility in Major Two Wheeler Markets - A Cause for Concern
- Design and Technological Advancements Rife in the Premium Helmet Market
- Multi-Directional Cushioning Helmets for Added Safety
- Wireless Helmets - A Major Draw
- Head-up Display (HUD) Technology in Motorcycle Helmets Makes Driving Easier
- Helmet-Mounted Display Technology for Advanced Navigation and Image Tracking
- High-tech Helmets: Indication of Technology Focus in Helmets
- Bluetooth Technology in Motorcycle Helmets
- Innovative Foam Liner for Enhancing Safety of Motorcycle Helmets
- Demographics, Urbanization Trend to Favor Market Growth
- Online Sales - A Major Retailing Option
- Challenges Facing Premium Helmets Market
- Cheaper Non-Compliant Helmets as Alternative to Premium Priced Helmets
- Weak Implementation of Helmet Laws
- Higher Cost Affects Market Growth
- Competition - SHOEI Leads the Way
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 52
