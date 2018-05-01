



NEW YORK, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Motorcycle Stability Control



A motorcycle stability control system uses multiple sensors to control the driving dynamics of a motorcycle. It uses an inertial measurement unit(IMU)that constantly monitors the motorcycle's accelerations and orientation in three dimensions and measures the lean angle of the motorcycle while turning at corners. The motorcycle stability control system reduces the braking force and increases the tire grip to complete turning at corners.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global motorcycle stability control market to grow at a CAGR of 5.49% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global motorcycle stability control market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Motorcycle Stability Control Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Continental

• Robert Bosch



Market driver

• Reduction in skidding of motorcycles during acceleration and leaning

Market challenge

• Lack of application on normal straight roads and off-road riding

Market trend

• Development of smaller IMU sensors

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



