Global Multimodal Imaging Market 2019-2024

The global multimodal imaging systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2018 to reach $1,574.8 million by 2024

The global multimodal imaging systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2018 to reach $1,574.8 million by 2024

Multimodal imaging combines the innate advantages of the fused imaging technologies synergistically, forming more powerful imaging modality. It combines techniques such as Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), and Positron Emission Tomography (PET) to accurately identify the diseased and the normal tissues.

For instance, a combination of PET or Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) and CT imaging, overcomes the low resolution of the PET or SPECT image with the high resolution of CT image. In addition, this combination provides high sensitivity to the procedure, enabling accurate diagnosis. Due to these benefits, the leading players are consistently launching new systems in the market. In 2017, Siemens Healthineers, a part of Siemens AG (Germany) launched Biograph Vision PET/CT system with reduced crystal elements, offering a higher spatial resolution that improves lesion detectability in cancer diagnosis.



In addition to diagnosis, this technique is also used in small animal imaging for drug discovery and development procedures. The technique helps in understanding dynamic biological processes, gene expression, enzyme and protein activity, progression, treatment of diseases, biodistribution, pharmacodynamics or pharmacokinetics of drug molecule in model organisms. Such imaging data assist researchers in the study of the fundamental aspects of human-system function and dysfunction.



Key players like Bruker Corporation (U.S.), MR Solutions Ltd. (U.K.), and PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.) are providing pre-clinical multimodal imaging systems for research applications. In 2018, Bruker Corporation (U.S.) introduced new preclinical PET/CT Si78 scanner for whole-body preclinical imaging with homogeneous, high-resolution, and quantitative PET/CT imaging with a large field of view.



Also, in 2018, MR Solutions Ltd. (U.K.) launched pre-clinical CT scan models for sequential multimodal imaging with MRI and CT scanners.



