Global Multimodal Imaging Market Forecast Report 2019-2024: Opportunities in Availability of Reimbursement and Insurance Coverage for Scans

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Multimodal Imaging Market by Technology (PET-CT, SPECT-CT, PET-MR, OCT, Trimodal), Application (Oncology, Cardiology, Brain, Ophthalmology, Musculoskeletal), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Academia, Pharma-Biotech) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The multimodal imaging market is projected to reach USD 2,911.3 million by 2024 from USD 2,345.7 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2019 to 2024.



This report focuses on various levels of analysis - industry trends, market shares of top players, and company profiles, which together form basic views. It also analyzes the competitive landscape; emerging segments of the multimodal imaging market; and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report will help both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market and garner greater market shares.

Multimodal imaging systems find wide applications for diagnosing various conditions such as cancer, cardiovascular disorders, neurological disorders, eye disorders, and bone disorders. Apart from the growing incidence of target diseases and disorders, the growth of this market is mainly driven by factors such as the growing demand for early-stage disease detection, the availability of funding for research, and technological advancements in imaging systems.



The availability of reimbursement and insurance coverage for scans is expected to drive end-user attention toward these systems in the coming years, while the development of more effective and longer-lived radiotracers will enhance system functionality. Additionally, the increased market penetration of public-private healthcare insurance providers across emerging countries (such as China, Russia, and Brazil) is also expected to augment the demand for target medical procedures in these countries.



However, the high cost of multimodal imaging systems, lack of infrastructure in emerging countries, and a dearth of trained professionals are expected to limit the growth of this market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Multimodal Imaging: Market Overview

4.2 Geographic Analysis: Multimodal Imaging Market Share, By Application and Region, 2018

4.3 Technology Analysis: Market Size, 2019 vs 2024 (USD Million)

4.4 End-User Analysis: Market Share, 2019 vs 2024

4.5 Geographic Snapshot of the Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Applications of Multimodal Imaging Systems

5.2.1.2 Technological Advancements in Diagnostic Imaging Modalities

5.2.1.3 Availability of Funding for Research

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Multimodal Imaging Systems

5.2.2.2 Lack of Adequate Healthcare Infrastructure

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Availability of Reimbursement and Insurance Coverage for Scans

5.2.3.2 Increasing R&D Into Radiotracers

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Dearth of Trained Professionals



6 Multimodal Imaging Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 PET/CT Systems

6.2.1 PET/CT Systems Have Almost Practically Replaced Stand-Alone PET Systems Across the World

6.2.2 PET/CT Systems Market Split By Application, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

6.2.3 PET/CT Systems Market Split By End User, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

6.3 SPECT/CT Systems

6.3.1 Improved Resolution of SPECT/CT Systems has Provided A Clear Advantage Over Stand-Alone Spect Systems

6.3.2 SPECT/CT Systems Market Split By Application, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

6.3.3 SPECT/CT Systems Market Split By End User, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

6.4 PET/MR Systems

6.4.1 PET/MR Systems Showcase Increasing Clinical Evidence With Enhanced Tissue Contrast

6.4.2 PET/MR Systems Market Split By Application, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

6.4.3 PET/MR Systems Market Split By End User, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

6.5 OCT/Fundus Imaging Systems

6.5.1 OCT/Fundus Imaging Systems Have Wide Applications in Retinal Disease Diagnosis

6.5.2 OCT/Fundus Imaging Systems Market Split By Application, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

6.5.3 OCT/Fundus Imaging Systems Market Split By End User, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

6.6 Other Multimodal Imaging Systems

6.6.1 Other Multimodal Imaging Systems Market Split By Application, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

6.6.2 Other Multimodal Imaging Systems Market Split By End User, 2017-2024 (USD Million)



7 Multimodal Imaging Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Oncology

7.2.1 Oncology is the Largest Application Segment of the Market

7.3 Ophthalmology

7.3.1 Technological Innovations in Ophthalmic Multimodal Imaging Systems By Key Market Players to Support Market Growth

7.4 Cardiology

7.4.1 Increasing Prevalence of Cardiac Conditions & Increasing Demand for Early Disease Diagnosis to Support Market Growth

7.5 Brain & Neurology

7.5.1 Increasing Incidence of Brain & Neurological Disorders to Propel the Adoption of Multimodal Imaging Systems

7.6 Other Applications



8 Multimodal Imaging Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hospitals

8.2.1 Large Hospitals With Nuclear Medicine Departments Have Been Early Adopters of Multimodal Imaging Systems

8.3 Diagnostic Imaging Centers

8.3.1 Increasing Number of Private Imaging Centers is Contributing to the Growth of This Segment

8.4 Other End Users



9 Multimodal Imaging Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 The US Dominates the North American Market

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Government Budget Cuts and Long Wait Time for Scans to Hamper the Market Growth

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Favorable Reimbursement Scenario in the Country to Support Market Growth

9.3.2 UK

9.3.2.1 Government Initiatives and the Increasing Number of Funding and Research Activities Related to the Use of Multimodal Imaging are Driving Market Growth

9.3.3 France

9.3.3.1 France has the Third-Largest Government Expenditure on Healthcare - A Major Factor Driving Market Growth

9.3.4 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.1.1 Large Installation Base of Hybrid Imaging Systems - A Major Factor Driving Market Growth

9.4.2 China

9.4.2.1 China to Witness the Highest Growth Rate in the Global Market During the Forecast Period

9.4.3 India

9.4.3.1 Lack of Reimbursement for Diagnostic Imaging Procedures to Hamper Market Growth

9.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.1.1 Brazil Dominates the Latin American Market Due to the High Burden of Cancer

9.5.2 Mexico

9.5.2.1 Rising Incidence of Cancer to Drive Market Growth in Mexico

9.5.3 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Improved Healthcare Infrastructure and Growing Awareness of Multimodal Imaging are Driving Market Growth in the MEA



10 Competitive Landscape



