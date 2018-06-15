Global Multiplex Assays Market 2018-2023 by Product, Type, Technology, Application, End User

DUBLIN, June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Multiplex Assays Market by Product, Type (Nucleic Acid, Protein, Cell), Technology (Flow Cytometry, Luminescence), Application (R&D, Diagnosis), End User (Pharma & Biotech, Reference Laboratory, Hospital) - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global multiplex assays market is projected to reach USD 3.35 Billion in 2023 from USD 2.33 Billion in 2018, at CAGR of 7.5%
Multiplex assays enables the simultaneous detection of multiple analytes in a single run/cycle of the assay. The use of multiplex assays in companion diagnostics for increasing the safety & efficacy of therapies and the advantages of multiplex assays over conventional singleplex assays are driving the growth of the market.
In this report, the market has been categorized based on product & service, type, technology, application, and end user. Based on product and service, the multiplex assays market is segmented into instruments, consumables, and software & services. In 2018, the consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market; it is also the fastest-growing segment of the multiplex assays market. This can be attributed to the recurring purchase of assays and reagents for increasing research applications.
On the basis of type, the global multiplex assays market is divided into protein assays, nucleic acid assays and cell-based assays. In 2018, the protein-based assays segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global multiplex assays market. This large share is attributed to their advantages such as high specificity and sensitivity, easy configuration, minimal usage of samples, and ability to be automated.
In 2018, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global multiplex assays market. Asia is expected to register the highest growth rate from 2018 to 2023. This can be attributed to its pharmaceutical market which is growing at the fastest pace in the world, the availability of a large number of qualified researchers, and increasing prevalence of cancer and infectious diseases.
The high cost of multiplex assay equipment & standardization of immunoassay design and quality control are the major factors expected to restrain market growth.
The key players in the global multiplex assays market include Luminex (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Becton, Dickinson (US), Illumina (US), and Thermo Fisher Scientific (US). These players focus on both organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product launches, partnerships, and agreements to maintain and enhance their market share in the multiplex assays market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Multiplex Assays Market Overview
4.2 North America: Multiplex Assays Market, By Application and Country (2018)
4.3 Multiplex Assays Market, By Product & Service (2018 vs 2023)
4.4 Geographical Snapshot of the Multiplex Assays Market
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Use of Multiplex Assays in Companion Diagnostics
5.2.1.2 Advantages Over Singleplex and Traditional Assays
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Equipment Costs
5.2.2.2 Stringent Regulations and Standards
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Validation of Biomarkers in Molecular and Protein Diagnostics
5.2.3.2 Need for High-Throughput and Automated Systems
6 Multiplex Assays Market, By Product and Service
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Consumables
6.3 Instruments
6.4 Software and Services
7 Multiplex Assays Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Protein Multiplex Assays
7.2.1 Planar Protein Assays
7.2.2 Bead-Based Protein Assays
7.2.3 Other Protein Assays
7.3 Nucleic Acid Multiplex Assays
7.3.1 Planar Nucleic Acid Assays
7.3.2 Bead-Based Nucleic Acid Assays
7.3.3 Other Nucleic Acid Assays
7.4 Cell-Based Multiplex Assays
8 Multiplex Assays Market, By Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Flow Cytometry
8.3 Fluorescence Detection
8.4 Luminescence
8.5 Multiplex Real-Time PCR
8.6 Other Technologies
9 Multiplex Assays Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Research & Development
9.2.1 Drug Discovery & Development
9.2.2 Biomarker Discovery & Validation
9.3 Clinical Diagnostics
9.3.1 Infectious Diseases
9.3.2 Cancer
9.3.3 Cardiovascular Diseases
9.3.4 Autoimmune Diseases
9.3.5 Nervous System Disorders
9.3.6 Metabolism & Endocrinology Disorders
9.3.7 Other Diseases
10 Multiplex Assays Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
10.3 Hospitals & Research Institutes
10.4 Reference Laboratories
10.5 Other End Users
11 Multiplex Assays Market, By Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.5 Rest of the World
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2017
12.3 Competitive Situation and Trends
12.3.1 Product Launches and Approvals
12.3.2 Collaborations, Agreements, and Partnerships
12.3.3 Acquisitions
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Luminex
13.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific
13.3 Illumina
13.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories
13.5 Qiagen
13.6 Abcam
13.7 Becton Dickinson and Company
13.8 Merck
13.9 Agilent Technologies
13.10 Meso Scale Diagnostics
13.11 Randox Laboratories
13.12 Quanterix
13.13 Bio-Techne
13.14 Olink
13.15 Seegene
