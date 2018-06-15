Global Multiplex Assays Market 2018-2023 by Product, Type, Technology, Application, End User

The global multiplex assays market is projected to reach USD 3.35 Billion in 2023 from USD 2.33 Billion in 2018, at CAGR of 7.5%



Multiplex assays enables the simultaneous detection of multiple analytes in a single run/cycle of the assay. The use of multiplex assays in companion diagnostics for increasing the safety & efficacy of therapies and the advantages of multiplex assays over conventional singleplex assays are driving the growth of the market.

In this report, the market has been categorized based on product & service, type, technology, application, and end user. Based on product and service, the multiplex assays market is segmented into instruments, consumables, and software & services. In 2018, the consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market; it is also the fastest-growing segment of the multiplex assays market. This can be attributed to the recurring purchase of assays and reagents for increasing research applications.



On the basis of type, the global multiplex assays market is divided into protein assays, nucleic acid assays and cell-based assays. In 2018, the protein-based assays segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global multiplex assays market. This large share is attributed to their advantages such as high specificity and sensitivity, easy configuration, minimal usage of samples, and ability to be automated.



In 2018, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global multiplex assays market. Asia is expected to register the highest growth rate from 2018 to 2023. This can be attributed to its pharmaceutical market which is growing at the fastest pace in the world, the availability of a large number of qualified researchers, and increasing prevalence of cancer and infectious diseases.



The high cost of multiplex assay equipment & standardization of immunoassay design and quality control are the major factors expected to restrain market growth.



The key players in the global multiplex assays market include Luminex (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Becton, Dickinson (US), Illumina (US), and Thermo Fisher Scientific (US). These players focus on both organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product launches, partnerships, and agreements to maintain and enhance their market share in the multiplex assays market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Multiplex Assays Market Overview

4.2 North America: Multiplex Assays Market, By Application and Country (2018)

4.3 Multiplex Assays Market, By Product & Service (2018 vs 2023)

4.4 Geographical Snapshot of the Multiplex Assays Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Use of Multiplex Assays in Companion Diagnostics

5.2.1.2 Advantages Over Singleplex and Traditional Assays

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Equipment Costs

5.2.2.2 Stringent Regulations and Standards

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Validation of Biomarkers in Molecular and Protein Diagnostics

5.2.3.2 Need for High-Throughput and Automated Systems



6 Multiplex Assays Market, By Product and Service

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Consumables

6.3 Instruments

6.4 Software and Services



7 Multiplex Assays Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Protein Multiplex Assays

7.2.1 Planar Protein Assays

7.2.2 Bead-Based Protein Assays

7.2.3 Other Protein Assays

7.3 Nucleic Acid Multiplex Assays

7.3.1 Planar Nucleic Acid Assays

7.3.2 Bead-Based Nucleic Acid Assays

7.3.3 Other Nucleic Acid Assays

7.4 Cell-Based Multiplex Assays



8 Multiplex Assays Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Flow Cytometry

8.3 Fluorescence Detection

8.4 Luminescence

8.5 Multiplex Real-Time PCR

8.6 Other Technologies



9 Multiplex Assays Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Research & Development

9.2.1 Drug Discovery & Development

9.2.2 Biomarker Discovery & Validation

9.3 Clinical Diagnostics

9.3.1 Infectious Diseases

9.3.2 Cancer

9.3.3 Cardiovascular Diseases

9.3.4 Autoimmune Diseases

9.3.5 Nervous System Disorders

9.3.6 Metabolism & Endocrinology Disorders

9.3.7 Other Diseases



10 Multiplex Assays Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

10.3 Hospitals & Research Institutes

10.4 Reference Laboratories

10.5 Other End Users



11 Multiplex Assays Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.5 Rest of the World



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2017

12.3 Competitive Situation and Trends

12.3.1 Product Launches and Approvals

12.3.2 Collaborations, Agreements, and Partnerships

12.3.3 Acquisitions



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Luminex

13.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific

13.3 Illumina

13.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories

13.5 Qiagen

13.6 Abcam

13.7 Becton Dickinson and Company

13.8 Merck

13.9 Agilent Technologies

13.10 Meso Scale Diagnostics

13.11 Randox Laboratories

13.12 Quanterix

13.13 Bio-Techne

13.14 Olink

13.15 Seegene



