Global Musculoskeletal Partnering Deals Report 2022: Understand How, Why and Under what Terms Companies are Currently Entering Musculoskeletal Deals

DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Musculoskeletal Partnering 2015-2022: Deal Trends, Players and Financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Musculoskeletal Partnering 2015-2022 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 600 musculoskeletal deals.

Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.



The report takes readers through the comprehensive musculoskeletal disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering musculoskeletal deals.



The report presents financial deal terms values for musculoskeletal deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of musculoskeletal dealmaking trends.



Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report.



Chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in musculoskeletal dealmaking since 2015 covering trends by year, deal type, stage of development, technology type and therapeutic indication.



Chapter 3 includes an analysis of financial deal terms covering headline value, upfront payment, milestone payments and royalty rates.



Chapter 4 provides a review of the leading musculoskeletal deals since 2015. Deals are listed by headline value. The chapter includes the top 25 most active musculoskeletal dealmakers, together with a full listing of deals to which they are a party. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.



Chapter 5 provides comprehensive access to musculoskeletal deals since 2015 where a deal contract is available, providing the user with direct access to contracts as filed with the SEC regulatory authorities. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive directory of all musculoskeletal partnering deals by specific musculoskeletal target announced since 2015. The chapter is organized by specific musculoskeletal therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided with each report of all musculoskeletal partnering deals signed and announced since 2015. The appendices are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc) and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in musculoskeletal partnering and dealmaking since 2015.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of musculoskeletal technologies and products.



Report scope

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are the sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Global Musculoskeletal Partnering 2015 to 2022 includes:

Trends in musculoskeletal dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2015

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to hundreds of musculoskeletal deal contract documents

Comprehensive access to over 600 musculoskeletal deal records

The leading musculoskeletal deals by value since 2015

Most active musculoskeletal dealmakers since 2015

In Global Musculoskeletal Partnering 2015 to 2022, available deals and contracts are listed by:

Headline value

Upfront payment value

Royalty rate value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Technology type

Specific therapy indication

The report includes deals for the following indications:

Arthritis

Ankylosing spondylitis

Juvenile arthritis

Osteoarthritis

Psoriatic arthriti

Rheumatoid arthritis

Bone fracture

Hip

Carpel tunnel syndrome

Frozen shoulder

Gout

Knee

Meniscus damage

Muscular dystrophy

Osteoporosis

Paget's disease

Spinal muscular atrophy

Bone pain

Back pain

Muscular pain

Stiffness

Weakness

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in musculoskeletal dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Musculoskeletal partnering over the years

2.3. Musculoskeletal partnering by deal type

2.4. Musculoskeletal partnering by industry sector

2.5. Musculoskeletal partnering by stage of development

2.6. Musculoskeletal partnering by technology type

2.7. Musculoskeletal partnering by therapeutic indication



Chapter 3 - Financial deal terms for musculoskeletal partnering

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for musculoskeletal partnering

3.3. Musculoskeletal partnering headline values

3.4. Musculoskeletal deal upfront payments

3.5. Musculoskeletal deal milestone payments

3.6. Musculoskeletal royalty rates



Chapter 4 - Leading musculoskeletal deals and dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in musculoskeletal partnering

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in musculoskeletal

4.4. Top musculoskeletal deals by value



Chapter 5 - Musculoskeletal contract document directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Musculoskeletal partnering deals where contract document available



Chapter 6 - Musculoskeletal dealmaking by therapeutic target

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by musculoskeletal therapeutic target



Appendices

Appendix 1 - Directory of musculoskeletal deals by company A-Z since 2015

Appendix 2 - Directory of musculoskeletal deals by deal type since 2015

Appendix 3 - Directory of musculoskeletal deals by stage of development since 2015

Appendix 4 - Directory of musculoskeletal deals by technology type since 2015

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qd43qu

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets