Global Music Streaming Market- Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Comcast Corp., Among Others to Contribute to the Market Growth
The music streaming market is poised to grow by USD 8.16 billion during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of over 17% during the forecast period.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in mobile advertisement spending.
The music streaming market analysis includes end-user segment, type segment, and geography landscape. The study identifies the rise of wearable technology as one of the prime reasons driving the music streaming market growth during the next few years.
The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The music streaming market covers the following areas:
Music Streaming Market Sizing
Music Streaming Market Forecast
Music Streaming Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Alphabet Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- Comcast Corp.
- Deezer SA
- iHeartMedia Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
- Sony Corp.
- Spotify Technology SA
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Individual users - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Commercial users - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Free - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Paid - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alphabet Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- Comcast Corp.
- Deezer SA
- iHeartMedia Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
- Sony Corp.
- Spotify Technology SA
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
