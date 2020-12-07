Global Mycoplasma Testing Markets, 2020-2025 - Globalization of Clinical Trials and R&D and Harmonization of Regulations Resulting in Increased Outsourcing

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mycoplasma Testing Market by Product & Service (Assays, Kits, Reagents), Technique (NAT, ELISA, Staining), Application (Cell Line, End of Production Testing), End User (Biopharmaceutical, Cell Banks, CROs), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Mycoplasma Testing Market Size is Valued at an Estimated USD 689 Million in 2020 and is Projected to Reach USD 1,095 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.7% during the Forecast Period.

The global mycoplasma testing industry's growth is driven by factors such as the growing concerns over cell culture contamination, growth in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, and rising pharmaceutical R & D activities and investments.

The assays, kits, & reagents segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the mycoplasma testing market, by product, during the forecast period

The mycoplasma testing market is segmented into assays, kits, & reagents; instruments; and services based on product & service. In 2019, the assays, kits, & reagents segment accounted for this market's largest share. The frequent purchase of these consumables compared to instruments and the increasing use of kit-based techniques for mycoplasma testing are the important factors driving the growth of this market segment.

Cell line testing segment accounted for the highest CAGR

Based on application, the mycoplasma testing market is segmented into cell line testing, virus testing, and end-of-production cell testing. In 2019, the cell line testing segment accounted for the largest share of this market. Factors such as the rapid growth in the biopharmaceutical industry and the increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies drive this market segment's growth.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region mycoplasma testing market

The Asia Pacific mycoplasma testing market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can primarily be attributed to the expansion of key market players in emerging Asian countries, increasing expenditure on life science research in the region, and the increasing trend of pharmaceutical outsourcing to Asian countries such as India and China.



Market Dynamics



Drivers

Growing Concerns Over Cell Culture Contamination

Growth in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries

Rising Pharmaceutical R&D Activities and Investments

Opportunities

Globalization of Clinical Trials and R&D and Harmonization of Regulations Resulting in Increased Outsourcing

Emerging Economies

Challenges

High Degree of Consolidation Acts as an Entry Barrier for New Entrants

Impact of COVID-19 on the Mycoplasma Testing Market



Value Chain Analysis



Supply Chain Analysis



Ecosystem Analysis

