Global Mycosis Fungoides Therapeutics Market Value to Increase by $ 115.42 Million During 2021-2025 | 41% Growth to Originate from North America | Technavio

Ask for a Free Sample Report: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70258

Regulatory bodies such as the US FDA, EMA, and other grant special drug designations to drugs that exhibit superior efficacy and substantial treatment advantages over other drugs currently available in the market. Drug designations help drug manufacturers avail tax benefits and receive quicker marketing approvals from regulatory bodies. For instance, POTELIGEO, a novel CCR4 inhibitor by Kyowa Kirin, received the Orphan drug designation from the US in November 2010 for the treatment of mycosis fungoides. The US FDA also granted other special designations such as the Breakthrough therapy designation and the priority review status to the drug in October 2017 for the treatment of the indication. The increasing assignment of such designations to drugs is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

The report helps businesses create strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities. Grab a Free Sample Report Now!

Mycosis Fungoides Therapeutics Market: Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation by Type

The small molecules segment will witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. The low cost and the easy availability of small molecule drugs will be crucial in driving the demand for mycosis fungoides therapeutics. In addition, the increasing availability of multiple generic versions will contribute to the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Segmentation by Geography

North America emerged as the largest market for mycosis fungoides therapeutics in 2020 with a 41% market share. The increasing number of drug approvals is driving the growth of the market in the region. During the forecast period, increasing patient assistance programs from vendors and governments are expected to offer significant opportunities for vendors operating in the market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Major Vendors Covered in the Mycosis Fungoides Therapeutics Market

The report provides information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of several leading companies, including:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Eisai Co. Ltd.

Helsinn Healthcare SA

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc

Horizon Therapeutics Plc

Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Seagen Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Mycosis Fungoides Therapeutics Market Report: Reasons to Purchase

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

View Our Market Snapshot Before Purchasing

Browse Similar Reports on Healthcare:

Global Laryngeal Cancer Therapeutics Market – Global laryngeal cancer therapeutics market is segmented by type (biologics and small molecules) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Ophthalmology Therapeutics Market – Global ophthalmology therapeutics market is segmented by product (retinal disorder therapeutics, glaucoma therapeutics, dry eye disease therapeutics, eye infections and inflammation therapeutics, and other therapeutics) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/mycosis-fungoides-therapeutics-market-size-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio