Global Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) Markets, 2017-2026: Clinical Trial Activity is Dominated by Completed Trials - Celege has the Highest Number of Completed Trials with 91 Trials

This Market Spotlight report covers the myelodysplastic syndrome market, comprising key marketed and pipeline drugs, recent events and analyst opinion, clinical trials, probability of success, upcoming events, patent information, a 10-year disease incidence forecast, and licensing and acquisition deals, as well as presenting drug-specific revenue forecasts

Key Takeaways

The estimates that in 2017, there were 367,200 incident cases of myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) worldwide, and forecasts that number to increase to 401,700 incident cases by 2026.

Approved drugs in the MDS space target DNA methyltransferase, BCR-ABL fusion protein, KIT/c-KIT, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, erythropoietin receptor, angiogenesis, E3 ubiquitin ligase, and the immune system. These therapies are administered via the intravenous, oral, and subcutaneous routes.

The greatest proportion of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for MDS are in Phase II. Therapies in development for MDS focus on a wide variety of targets. The majority of pipeline drugs in the MDS space are administered via the intravenous or oral routes, with the remainder being subcutaneous or intradermal formulations.

High-impact upcoming events for drugs in the MDS space comprise topline Phase II and Phase III trial results. The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I hematologic asset is 10.7%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 57.6%. Drugs, on average, take 8.7 years from Phase I to approval, compared to 9.2 years in the overall oncology space.

There have been 18 licensing and asset acquisition deals involving MDS drugs during 2014-19. The $1.8bn exclusive global collaboration and license agreement made in December 2018 between Argenx and Cilag to evaluate cusatuzumab (ARGX-110), an anti-CD70 SIMPLE Antibody, in acute myeloid leukemia (AML), high-risk MDS, and other hematological malignancies was the largest deal during the period.

The distribution of clinical trials across Phase I-IV indicates that the vast majority of trials for MDS have been in the early and mid-phases of development, with 89% of trials in Phase I-II, and only 11% in Phase III-IV.

The US has a substantial lead in the number of MDS clinical trials globally. France leads the major EU markets, while Japan has the top spot in Asia .

Clinical trial activity in the MDS space is dominated by completed trials. Celgene has the highest number of completed clinical trials for MDS, with 91 trials.

Celgene leads the industry sponsors with by far the highest number of clinical trials for MDS.

Key Topics Covered:



OVERVIEW



KEY TAKEAWAYS



DISEASE BACKGROUND

MDS subtypes



TREATMENT

Supportive therapy

Growth factors

Chemotherapy

Immune treatments

Stem cell transplant



EPIDEMIOLOGY



MARKETED DRUGS



PIPELINE DRUGS



RECENT EVENTS AND ANALYST OPINION

Luspatercept for MDS (December 2, 2018)

Luspatercept for MDS (June 28, 2018)

Imetelstat for MDS (July 31, 2017)



KEY UPCOMING EVENTS



PROBABILITY OF SUCCESS



LICENSING AND ASSET ACQUISITION DEALS

Impressive Clinical Results For Argenx's Oncology Candidate Seal The Deal for Janssen

Onconova Grants Latin American Rigosertib Rights To Pint Pharma



PARENT PATENTS



REVENUE OPPORTUNITY



CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE

Sponsors by status

Sponsors by phase

Recent events



BIBLIOGRAPHY

Prescription information



APPENDIX



