Global N-butyl Chloride (CAS 109-69-3) Markets Report 2019 - Applications, Manufacturing Methods, Patents, Market Prices & End-Users

This Global Report 2019 is a result of industry experts' diligent work on Researching the world market of n-butyl chloride. The report helps to build up a clear view of the market (trends and prospects), identify major players in the industry, and estimate main downstream sectors.

The first chapter introduces the product by providing review of the most of its characteristics (composition, structure, hazards, storage, toxicological & ecological information, etc.). The second chapter focuses on n-butyl chloride end-uses, the third one gives summary on a number of patents.

The forth chapter deals with n-butyl chloride market trends review, distinguish n-butyl chloride manufacturers and suppliers. Chapter 5 summarizes n-butyl chloride prices data. The last chapter analyses n-butyl chloride downstream markets.

The n-butyl chloride global market Report 2019 key points:

N-butyl chloride description, its application areas and related patterns

N-butyl chloride market situation

N-butyl chloride manufacturers and distributors

N-butyl chloride prices (by region and provided by market players)

N-butyl chloride end-uses breakdown

N-butyl chloride downstream industries trends

Key Topics Covered:



1. N-BUTYL CHLORIDE GENERAL INFORMATION

1.1. General information, synonyms

1.2. Composition, chemical structure

1.3. Safety information

1.4. Hazards identification

1.5. Handling and storage

1.6. Toxicological & ecological information

1.7. Transport information



2. N-BUTYL CHLORIDE APPLICATION



3. N-BUTYL CHLORIDE MANUFACTURING METHODS



4. N-BUTYL CHLORIDE PATENTS



5. N-BUTYL CHLORIDE MARKET WORLDWIDE

5.1. General n-butyl chloride market situation, trends

5.2. Manufacturers of n-butyl chloride

Europe

Asia

North America

5.3. Suppliers of n-butyl chloride

Europe

Asia

North America

5.4. N-butyl chloride market forecast



6. N-BUTYL CHLORIDE MARKET PRICES

Europe

Asia

North America



7. N-BUTYL CHLORIDE END-USE SECTOR



