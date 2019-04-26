Global N-Hexane Market Analysis & Forecast to 2024 Featuring Rompetrol, Royal Dutch Shell, Exxon Mobil, Sinopec China & Junyuan Petroleum

DUBLIN, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "N-Hexane Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global n-hexane market reached a volume of 2.71 Million Tons in 2018, registering a CAGR of 2.8% during 2011-2018

N-hexane is a volatile aliphatic hydrocarbon which is obtained from crude oil and natural gas. It can also be synthesized from sugar cane wastes by using special catalysts. It is colorless in the purest form with a slightly unpleasant odor. It is highly flammable in nature and possesses explosive vapors due to which it has to be mixed with other solvents prior to use in the production of different products. It is commonly used in the form of an industrial chemical and laboratory reagent. Solvents containing n-hexane are also used for extracting vegetable oils from oilseeds such as sunflower, corn and soybeans.

Market Drivers:

N-hexane is widely used as a primary solvent for industrial and chemical products such as leather, paint, polypropylene and rubber. Growth in the sales of these products is expected to drive the demand for n-hexane during the forecast period. Apart from this, the pharmaceutical industry represents one of the largest consumers of n-hexane as it used for shaping pills and tablets along with use in various synthesis and separations.

Moreover, it offers multiple advantages over other solvents such as cost-effectiveness and recyclability. Additionally, it is easy to remove it from solids and oil owing to which there has been an apparent shift towards its use in different applications.

On the geographical front, Asia-Pacific represents the largest regional market. This can be attributed to the increasing population and growing demand for refined oil in countries like China and India.

According to this research, the market is projected to reach a volume of 2.98 Million Tons by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 1.5% during 2019-2024.

Competitive Landscape:

The market is highly fragmented with the presence of numerous small and large manufacturers who compete in terms of prices and quality.

Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

Rompetrol

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Sinopec China

Junyuan Petroleum Group

5 Global N-Hexane Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Price Trends

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Forecast

5.7 SWOT Analysis

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Research and Development

5.8.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.8.4 Manufacturer

5.8.5 Distributor

5.8.6 Exporter

5.8.7 End-User

5.9 Product Pricing and Margin Analysis

5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.11 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



