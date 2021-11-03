Global Nanomedicine Markets, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F - Focus on Nanoparticles, Nanoshells, Nanotubes, Nanodevices, Clinical Oncology, Infectious Diseases, Clinical Cardiology, Orthopedics

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nanomedicine Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nanomedicine market is expected to grow from $190.83 billion in 2020 to $221.12 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9%. The market is expected to reach $361.44 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 13.1%.



This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global nanomedicine market.



Major players in the nanomedicine market are Pfizer Inc., Nanotherapeutics Inc., NanoViricides Inc, Arrowhead Research Inc., Celgene Corporation, Bio-Gate AG, Merck AG, Ablynx NV, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Nanospectra Biosciences, GE Healthcare, Gilead Sciences Inc., Novartis AG, Amgen Inc., and Sanofi.

Nanomedicine is a branch of medicine that applies nanotechnology knowledge and tools for the prevention and treatment of disease. They are nanoscale materials that are used in diagnosis and treatment procedures in oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, orthopedics, and other medical areas. Nanomedicine is an important instrument that enables personalized, targeted, and regenerative medicine by delivering improved new drugs, treatments, and implantable devices to clinicians and patients.



The main types of nanomedicine are nanoparticles, nanoshells, nanotubes, nanodevices, and others. Nanoparticles are a type of ultrafine particles usually between 1 and 100 nanometers in diameter used in making medicine and drugs. The different forms of modality include diagnostics, treatments and are used in clinical oncology, infectious diseases, clinical cardiology, orthopedics, others.



North America was the largest region in the nanomedicine market in 2020. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The 4D Nanomedicine is a key trend gaining popularity in the nanomedicine market. 4D nanomedicine is used in medical procedures for safer treatment with nanoparticles. 4D nanomedicine is made with biodegradable and biocompatible nanoalloys that do not accumulate in the body, thus, limiting the side effects. The 4D nanomedicine is accepted as a fundamental development in the treatment and diagnosis of cancer.

For instance, in 2020, a research team from The Department of Chemical Sciences, University of Padua investigated and confirmed the effectiveness of inorganic 4D nanoparticles in the biomedical field. 4D nanomedicine offers several advantages to the biomedical field including reduced side effects in a living organism, minimal environmental impact, improved quality of care, and spontaneous effect.



The rising burden of complex and chronic diseases across the globe is expected to contribute to the growth of the nanomedicine market in the forecast period. Nanomedicine is increasingly being used in treating chronic diseases including cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, cancer, dementia, and others where it helps in the fast metabolism of drugs in the body.

According to the international federation of Alzheimer's associations, Alzheimer's Disease International, more than 50 million people are suffering from dementia globally, and is projected to double every 20 years, which will reach 80 million by 2030 and 152 million by 2050.

In 2020, the total cancer burden in the world increased to 19.3 million new cases and is predicted to rise to 28.4 million new cancer cases in 2040. This increasing burden of chronic diseases is expected to propel the demand for effective therapeutics treatment based on nanomedicine, thus driving the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Nanomedicine Market Characteristics



3. Nanomedicine Market Trends and Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Nanomedicine



5. Nanomedicine Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Nanomedicine Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints On the Market

5.2. Global Nanomedicine Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of the Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Nanomedicine Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Nanomedicine Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Nanoparticles

Nanoshells

Nanotubes

Nanodevices

Others

6.2. Global Nanomedicine Market, Segmentation by Modality, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Diagnostics

Treatments

6.3. Global Nanomedicine Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Clinical Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Clinical Cardiology

Orthopedics

Others

7. Nanomedicine Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Nanomedicine Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Nanomedicine Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



