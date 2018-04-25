Global Nanosensors Market 2018-2022: Development of Nanosensors for Industrial Applications & IoNT - Significant Opportunity for Expansion

The global nanosensors market to grow at a CAGR of 97.57% during the period 2018-2022.



Global Nanosensors Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Nanosensors are any organic, synthetic, or surgical tactile focus or sensory points used to transfer data regarding nanoparticles to the naturally visible world. Their use primarily incorporates different therapeutic purposes, and they serve as gateways to building a variety of nanoproducts.



One trend in the market is significant opportunity for expansion. The global nanosensors market is currently in the developmental stage with no commercial product still available in the market. Researchers and research institutes are undertaking a significant amount of research for the application of devices across various sectors.



According to the report, one driver in the market is developments in nanotechnology. Nanotechnology is the ability to influence atoms with the main aim to improve their core properties and characteristics and this technology utilize nanoscience to construct an ecosystem of nanotechnology. Nanosensor implants are used in the buildings to record the condition of the structure, effect of weather on structure, and temperature changes.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost hindering adoption. Nanosensors are usually made from materials such as silicon, nanowires, and CNT. The high cost of such materials (raw materials used in manufacturing) is impacting adoption, which, in turn, is limiting its application in new areas.



Key vendors

Airbus and University of Bristol

Massachusetts Institute of technology

OMRON

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Introduction

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Chemical nanosensors - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Mechanical nanosensors - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Biological nanosensors - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Healthcare sector - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Defense and military sector - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Other sectors - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Significant opportunity for expansion

Emergence of nanomedicine

Development of IoNT

Development of nanosensors for industrial applications

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 15: APPENDIX



