Global Nanosensors Market 2018-2022: Development of Nanosensors for Industrial Applications & IoNT - Significant Opportunity for Expansion

The global nanosensors market to grow at a CAGR of 97.57% during the period 2018-2022.
Nanosensors are any organic, synthetic, or surgical tactile focus or sensory points used to transfer data regarding nanoparticles to the naturally visible world. Their use primarily incorporates different therapeutic purposes, and they serve as gateways to building a variety of nanoproducts.
One trend in the market is significant opportunity for expansion. The global nanosensors market is currently in the developmental stage with no commercial product still available in the market. Researchers and research institutes are undertaking a significant amount of research for the application of devices across various sectors.
According to the report, one driver in the market is developments in nanotechnology. Nanotechnology is the ability to influence atoms with the main aim to improve their core properties and characteristics and this technology utilize nanoscience to construct an ecosystem of nanotechnology. Nanosensor implants are used in the buildings to record the condition of the structure, effect of weather on structure, and temperature changes.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost hindering adoption. Nanosensors are usually made from materials such as silicon, nanowires, and CNT. The high cost of such materials (raw materials used in manufacturing) is impacting adoption, which, in turn, is limiting its application in new areas.
Key vendors
- Airbus and University of Bristol
- Massachusetts Institute of technology
- OMRON
