Global Nanosensors Market Report 2018-2023 Featuring NanoWorld Group, INanoBio, Nanowear, Micromen Technologies, and IBM

The "Nanosensors Market - Forecasts from 2018 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The nanosensor market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 33.73% to reach a total market size of US$1192.25 million in 2023 from US$208.47 million in 2017.
Nanosensors are used to convey the information about the nanoparticles to the macroscopic world and have a wide array of applications in sectors such as defence, energy and power, and healthcare among others. Leading companies have made massive investment in the field of research and development in order to capture the market share by supplying high quality product at economical prices. Increasing investment in research and development and rising demand for these sensors by various industries will drive the demand for nanosensors.
North America held a significant market share owing to the presence of well-established multinationals and growing use of advanced medical devices. The Asia Pacific region will grow at a remarkable rate due to impressive economic growth and the need for state-of-the-art technology by companies across industry vertical over the forecast period.
Identification of key industry players in the industry and their revenue contribution to the overall business or relevant segment aligned to the study have been covered as a part of competitive intelligence.
Major industry players profiled as part of the report are NanoWorld Group, INanoBio, Inc., Nanowear, Inc., Micromen Technologies, Inc., and IBM Corporation among others.
Segmentation:
The nanosensors market has been analyzed through following segments:
By Type:
- Optical Nanosensors
- Mechanical Nanosensors
- Electromagnetic Nanosensors
By End-user Industryl:
- Aerospace and Defense
- Automotive
- Energy and Power
- Healthcare
- Packaging
- Others
By Geography:
- Americas
- North America
- USA
- Canada
- Others
- South America
- Brazil
- Others
- Europe, Middle East and Africa
- Europe
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
- Israel
- Others
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Others
Companies Mentioned
- NanoWorld Group
- INanoBio, Inc.
- Nanowear, Inc.
- Micromen Technologies, Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- DuPont
- The Boeing Company
