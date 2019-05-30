Global Nanotextiles Opportunities and Markets to 2024 - Materials and Production Processes & Current and Emerging Applications

DUBLIN, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nanotextiles: Opportunities and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an updated review of nanotextile technology, including materials and production processes, and identifies current and emerging applications for this technology.

This research delineates the current market status for these products, defines trends, and presents growth forecasts for the next five years. The market is analyzed based on the following segments: nanotextile type, functionality, nanostructured material, application, and region. In addition, technological issues, including key events and the latest developments, are discussed.

More specifically, the market analysis for this report is divided into five sections.

In the first section, an introduction to the topic and a historical review of nanotextiles are provided, including an outline of recent events. In this section, current and emerging applications are also identified and grouped in segments (apparel, technical, household, and other consumer products).

The second section provides a technological review of nanotextiles. This section offers a detailed description of materials used for the production of nanofabrics, properties of nanotextiles, and typical fabrication methods. This section concludes with an analysis of the most important technological developments since 2016, including examples of significant patents recently issued or applied for. The chapter ends with a highlight of the most active research organizations operating in this field and their activities.

The third section entails a global market analysis for nanotextiles. Global revenues (sales data in millions of dollars) are presented for each segment (nanotextile type, functionality, nanostructured material, application, and region), with actual data referring to the years 2017 and 2018 and estimates for 2019. Dollar figures refer to sales of these products at the manufacturing level.

The analysis of current revenues for nanotextiles is followed by a detailed presentation of market growth trends, based on industry growth, technological trends, and regional trends. The third section concludes by providing projected revenues for nanotextiles within each segment, together with forecast compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for the period 2019 through 2024. Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

In the fourth section of the study, which covers global industry structure, the report offers a list of the leading manufacturers of nanotextiles, together with a description of their products. The analysis includes a description of the geographical distribution of these firms and an evaluation of other key industry players. Detailed company profiles of the top players are also provided.

The fifth and final section includes an analysis of recently issued U.S. patents, with a summary of patents related to nanotextile materials, fabrication methods, and applications. Patent analysis is performed by region, country, assignee, patent category, application, and material type.

The Report Includes:

55 data tables and 29 additional tables

Detailed overview and industry analysis of nanotextiles and their global market

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017, 2018, estimates for 2019 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Segmentation of the global nanotextiles market by product type, fabrication technology, application, end-use industry and geographical region

Identification of the fastest-growing applications and technologies, and a holistic overview of the current and future market trends which will lead to increasing demand for nanotextiles production

An extensive U.S. analysis of recently issued patents, with a summary of patents related to various types of nanotextiles and their fabrication methods and applications

Description of the geographical distribution of manufacturers and detailed company profiles of the top industry players including Donaldson, eSpin Technologies, Finetex EnE, Nano-Textile and Parker Hannifin

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Nanomaterials and Nanotextiles

The Nanotechnology Industry

Milestones in the History of Nanotechnology and Nanotextiles and Recent Events

Current and Emerging Applications for Nanotextiles

Apparel

Technical

Household

Other Consumer Products

Chapter 4 Technology

Introduction

Materials for Nanotextiles

Nanofibers

Nanoparticles and Other Nanostructures

Nanoporosity

Properties of Nanotextiles

Production Methods for Nanotextiles

Nanotextiles Based on Nanofibers

Nanocoatings

Incorporation of Nanomaterials

Creation of Nanoporosity

Latest Technological Developments, 2016 to Present

Nonwoven Textile for Wound Dressings Based on Fibroin Nanofibers

Film Fiberizing Spinning

Textiles Coated with Boron Nanoparticles

Protective Clothing Based on Carbon Nanofibers

Other Relevant R&D Activities

Chapter 5 Global Markets

Analysis Outline

Global Market Summary

Current Market Status

Market, by Type

Market, by Functionality

Market, by Nanostructured Material

Market, by Application

Market, by Region

Market Growth Trends

Apparel

Technical Textiles

Household

Others

Technological Trends

Regional Trends

Market Forecast

Market, by Type

Market, by Functionality

Market, by Nanostructured Material

Market, by Application

Market, by Region

Chapter 6 Global Industry Structure and Company Profiles

Leading Suppliers of Nanotextiles

Distribution of Leading Suppliers, by Technology Type and Region/Country

Other Industry Players

Company Profiles

Asahi Kasei

Dogi

Donaldson

Ermenegildo Zegna

Espin Technologies

Everest Textile

Finetex Ene

Heiq Materials

Hollingsworth & Vose

Japan Vilene

Nanopool

Nanotex

Nano-Textile

Nippon Paper Industries

Organogenesis

Parker Hannifin

Stellenbosch Nanofibers

Teijin

Toray Industries

Xanofi

Chapter 7 Patent Analysis

Introduction

Summary of Recently Awarded Patents

General Trends

Trends, by Country and Region

Trends, by Assignee

Trends, by Patent Category

Trends, by Nanostructured Material

Trends, by Application



